One Man Is Following in Forrest Gump's Footsteps 24 Years After the Movie

B/R Video@@bleacherreportB/R VideoJuly 6, 2018

  1. Watch Boogie's 🔥from Last Season 📽️

  2. Car Jumping Is Pure Motor Mayhem

  3. 150-Foot Waterslide Is Simply Epic

  4. LeBron's Top 10 Plays of 2017-18

  5. Norman Goes on Shopping Spree for Detained Families

  6. England Is the Most Fun Place to Watch the World Cup

  7. 15-Year Anniversary of 2003 Draft

  8. Lynx Made the Most Out of Their D.C. Trip

  9. He's Making History in the World of Tricking

  10. High Schooler Has 1 Arm and Is Already a Baseball Legend

  11. Senegal, Japan Fans Clean Up Stadium After Match

  12. Kroos' Goal Sparked Celebrations Around the Globe

  13. 2 Years Ago Today, Cavs Came Back from Down 3-1

  14. Meet the Animals Trying to Predict the World Cup

  15. Draft Prospects Following in Families' NBA Footsteps

  16. Baseball Is a Family Affair for Top Prospects

  17. Giannis' Offseason from Posterizer to Taste Tester

Right Arrow Icon

This man is the real-life Forrest Gump. How is he bringing the fictional character to life? Watch above to see him make life like a box of chocolates. 

              

Connect to the stories, teams, athletes and highlights that make the game more than a game.

Speaking of the game, it's time to take your sports knowledge to the next level. Download the free Bleacher Report app to catch all the moments that matter in one place. Get the app to get the game.

Related

    Costliest Whiffs in FA Thus Far

    Featured logo
    Featured

    Costliest Whiffs in FA Thus Far

    Adam Fromal
    via Bleacher Report

    Where Did It All Go Wrong for LeBron and the Cavs?

    Featured logo
    Featured

    Where Did It All Go Wrong for LeBron and the Cavs?

    Scott Sargent
    via Bleacher Report

    NBA Rookie Award Predictions 🔮

    Featured logo
    Featured

    NBA Rookie Award Predictions 🔮

    Jonathan Wasserman
    via Bleacher Report

    Kuz and Hart Prank Sneaker Shop 😂

    Video Play Button
    Featured logo
    Featured

    Kuz and Hart Prank Sneaker Shop 😂

    Mike Chiari
    via Bleacher Report