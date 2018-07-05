Tottenham Transfer News: Spurs Reportedly Win Jack Grealish Race

Tottenham Transfer News: Spurs Reportedly Win Jack Grealish RaceJuly 5, 2018
Tottenham Hotspur are reportedly set to win the race for Aston Villa midfielder Jack Grealish and will offer the 22-year-old a five-year deal with Mauricio Pochettino's side.
The Spurs boss wants to bring in Grealish as competition for Dele Alli, and the club are set to make a bid the Villans will be unable to turn down, according to the Mirror's James Nursey.
The midfielder could cost Tottenham a fee of £20 million, according to Laurie Whitwell at the Daily Mail:
Laurie Whitwell @lauriewhitwell
Tottenham have emerged as clear frontrunners to sign Jack Grealish. Reckon it gets done around £20m. Negotiations on fee ahead #thfc #avfc More @MailSport
Grealish was a key part of the Aston Villa side who made it to the playoff final last season. Steve Bruce's side were beaten by Fulham and missed out on a return to the Premier League.
However, Grealish looks as though he will be playing top-flight football next season, and Spurs seems a good place for him to continue his career.
Pochettino has a good record of bringing through young English footballers with Kyle Walker, Kieran Trippier and Alli all having thrived in north London.
Football writer Jonny Bentley expects him to succeed under Pochettino:
Jonny Bentley @SportsJonny
Jack Grealish is a very 'Tottenham signing'. They have a habit of signing top talents from lower clubs and bringing them up another level (Dele Alli, Kieran Trippier, Ben Davies, Kyle Walker). £20m is a decent price and I can see him thriving under Poch's management. #THFC #AVFC
Grealish came through the youth ranks at Aston Villa and made his debut for the club as an 18-year-old against Manchester City in the Premier League in May 2014.
The midfielder has not had quite the impact that was expected when he first made the breakthrough at Aston Villa. However, he showed his quality in the Championship last season despite missing the start of the campaign due to injury, as shown by WhoScored.com:
WhoScored.com @WhoScored
Jack Grealish: Has made more key passes from open play (45) than any other Championship player in 2018 For more player stats -- https://t.co/VFzvY8G0Wg https://t.co/FI5lYId3ky
Grealish is strong in possession, loves to run with the ball at his feet but is also willing to tackle and track back when needed.
A move to Spurs would allow him to take the next step up in his career and also add strength to a squad that looked a little short last season when tasked with coping with the demands of domestic and European football.
