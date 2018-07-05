Lakers Rumors: LeBron James Not Pressuring Los Angeles to Acquire Another Star

Tony Dejak/Associated Press

LeBron James reportedly isn't in a rush to identify another star to play alongside him with the Los Angeles Lakers.

Citing sources familiar with James' thinking, ESPN.com's Zach Lowe reported Thursday he "is not pressuring L.A. to acquire a second star now."

The obvious name in any discussion about added star power is disgruntled San Antonio Spurs swingman Kawhi Leonard.

But the Lakers and Spurs haven't been able to hammer out a deal—perhaps because San Antonio has been focused on acquiring nearly all of the Lakers' quality young talent in exchange for Leonard.

On Monday, NBA salary-cap expert Larry Coon reported on Spectrum SportsNet that the Spurs could be seeking Brandon Ingram, Josh Hart, Kyle Kuzma, two first-round picks and two pick swaps.

Understandably, that's not a deal the Lakers are rushing to complete.

For starters, they already secured James' commitment and are primed for a big rise up the Western Conference standings with or without Leonard.

On top of that, Leonard will be an unrestricted free agent next summer—at which point L.A. can pitch him on joining forces with James without having to empty its asset-filled treasure chest.

According to ESPN.com's Adrian Wojnarowski, Leonard's focus is "unchanged," and he still wants to become a member of the Lakers.