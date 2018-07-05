Sacramento Summer League 2018: Final Scores, Stats, Highlights and Reaction

Rocky Widner/Getty Images

The Los Angeles Lakers, Golden State Warriors, Miami Heat and Sacramento Kings put a bow on play at the inaugural California Classic on Thursday afternoon before setting out for Las Vegas Summer League competition.

Moritz Wagner and the Lakers clashed with Jacob Evans and the Warriors in early action, while the Miami Heat squared off against Marvin Bagley III and the Sacramento Kings in the second half of the tournament's final double-header.

Here's a look at the big takeaways from Thursday's showdowns at Golden 1 Center in Sacramento, California.

Thursday's Schedule and Results

Golden State Warriors (3-0) def. Los Angeles Lakers (0-3), 77-71

Miami Heat (1-1) vs. Sacramento Kings (1-1), 5 p.m. ET (NBA TV)

Wagner Shows He's Got Skills to Contribute Immediately for LeBron's Lakers

Ever since LeBron James entered into an agreement to sign a four-year, $154 million contract with the Lakers, president of basketball operations Magic Johnson and general manager Rob Pelinka have made a flurry of moves to round out the roster.

First, it was Kentavious Caldwell-Pope. Then, Lance Stephenson and Javale McGee joined the fray. Sprinkle in the hysteria that accompanied the arrival of point guard Rajon Rondo, and it's easy to forget the Lakers may have made one of their biggest offseason splashes during last month's draft when they selected Moritz Wagner 25th overall.

While Wagner doesn't have name-brand recognition the way those seasoned vets do, he proved again Thursday that he has the skills necessary to carve out a rotational role on a squad that's currently rostering McGee and Ivica Zubac at center.

Because for all McGee and Zubac can offer below the free-throw line, they can't stretch the floor like the former Michigan Wolverine—who drilled two threes en route to tallying 13 points, 13 rebounds and four blocks in the Lakers' 77-71 loss to the Warriors.

However, Wagner's value won't be tied solely to his long-range efficiency.

As Thursday proved, Wagner is the kind of modern big with handles and speed who can lead a break and make pinpoint passes on the move.

Imagine James, Kyle Kuzma or Brandon Ingram on the receiving end of those dimes, and some Showtime could be in order.

Now, Wagner still has a ways to go on the other end—especially on rotations as a help defender—if he wants to play major minutes. But based on what we've seen so far, it's hard not to get excited about his upside on a team that's certain to contend for a playoff spot.