Goldberg Discusses Fighting Either Roman Reigns or Undertaker at WrestleMania 35

Denis Poroy/Getty Images

WWE Hall of Famer Bill Goldberg said Thursday that he would have interest in a match against Roman Reigns or The Undertaker.

When asked by Chris Featherstone of Digital Spy if he would be open to facing Reigns or The Undertaker at WrestleMania 35 next year, Goldberg seemed open to it:

"All I got to say is, it ain't up to me. Whether it's Reigns or 'Taker, and, I don't know, I'm not gonna say anybody else. Hey, Reigns and 'Taker are the two guys on my list right now. I mean, obviously for two different reasons, but I'd be honored to get in the ring with either one of them. And I still owe Brock [Lesnar] one, but I'm 2-1 on him, so it's all good."

Goldberg's last match came in 2017 at WrestleMania 33 when he lost the Universal Championship to Lesnar.

After a brief-yet-dominant run in WCW, Goldberg joined WWE in 2003 for a disappointing, one-year stint.

Twelve years after leaving WWE, Goldberg returned in 2016 after he was included as a pre-order bonus playable character in the WWE 2K17 video game.

Goldberg destroyed Lesnar in seconds at Survivor Series 2016 before going on to beat Kevin Owens for the Universal title at Fastlane 2017.

He and Lesnar went on to face each other again at WrestleMania 33, 13 years after their bout at WrestleMania 20 left fans furious.

The WrestleMania 33 contest came off far better, and it represented an ideal way for Goldberg to ride off into the sunset.

Goldberg even parlayed it into a WWE Hall of Fame induction two nights before WrestleMania 34 in New Orleans this year.

The 51-year-old has yet to officially close the book on his career, though, and if he is going to have another match at some point, the Big Dog or the Deadman would be ideal choices.

Reigns is "the guy" in WWE currently, as he has main evented each of the past four WrestleManias. He and Goldberg also both use the spear as a finishing move, which would make for a meaningful angle.

The Undertaker is the top active star Goldberg has never faced, and a match between them could be beneficial to both men.

The Phenom seemingly doesn't have much time left as an in-ring competitor, and he was utilized in a squash match against John Cena at WrestleMania 34.

Since Goldberg isn't looked upon to have long matches either, a special attraction of The Undertaker against Goldberg at WrestleMania 35 could bolster the card, get more eyes on the product and not take up much time in the process.

Goldberg is somewhat of a divisive figure, but he increased interest during his run in 2016 and 2017, which means WWE would be wise from a business standpoint to get him back in the fold if there is something available that makes sense for both sides.

Listen to Ring Rust Radio for all of the hot wrestling topics. Catch the latest episode in the player below (warning: some language NSFW).