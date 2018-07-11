Ranking the NFL's True Franchise Cornerstones

10 of 10

Charles Krupa/Associated Press

In Super Bowl LI, the New England Patriots came back from a famed 28-3 deficit to beat the Atlanta Falcons. Tom Brady was named the Super Bowl MVP for the fourth time in his career, as he finished 43-of-62 for 466 yards, two touchdowns and one interception.

Brady got his team to the Super Bowl that year with Julian Edelman, running back James White and tight end Martellus Bennett as his primary targets. The next season, White was the only one of that trio to provide any offensive firepower. Edelman missed the entire 2017 season with a knee injury, while Bennett caught only six passes for 53 yards.

Brady took the Patriots back to the Super Bowl last season, where a schematically superior Philadelphia Eagles team upended them.

Since he became New England's starting quarterback in 2001, it hasn't mattered who was blocking for Brady, who he handed off to or who he was throwing the ball to. The Patriots have always been Super Bowl contenders with him under center.

New England has won at least 10 regular-season games every year since 2002, when it went 9-7 the season after Brady's first Super Bowl win. Since then, Brady has worked with a few Hall of Famers and far more ordinary role players who he helped to overcome their limitations.

Brady has accomplished this through several schematic changes: the run-heavy and more balanced offenses of the early Belichick era from 2001 through 2006; the spread-style offenses featuring Randy Moss and Wes Welker; the two-tight end offenses featuring Rob Gronkowski and Aaron Hernandez; and the quarterback-based, pass-heavy offenses of the last few seasons.

Throughout his career, he's benefited from a 1,000-yard rusher only five times, and they've all been different backs. He's had Moss, Gronkowski and Wes Welker in the prime of their careers, but though Moss and Welker were productive elsewhere, they didn't have the same impact as they did with Brady.

More than any other player in the NFL, Brady's legacy is tied to his team in ways that make the Patriots' future without him unimaginable. At age 40, he still has a few great years in the tank should he go that route. When he's done, the Patriots will have a roster hole to fill like no other.

As much as any player in NFL history, Tom Brady is an undeniable franchise cornerstone.