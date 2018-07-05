Everything You Need to Know About Day 20 of the World Cup

PIERRE-PHILIPPE MARCOU/Getty Images

The big hitters take centre stage in the 2018 FIFA World Cup quarter-finals on Friday, with France facing Uruguay before Belgium's clash with Brazil.

In the previous round France were involved in one of the games of the tournament against Argentina, as they eventually ran out as 4-3 winners thanks to an inspired display from Kylian Mbappe. Uruguay were excellent in their own right, beating Portugal 2-1 thanks to a brace from Edinson Cavani.

Brazil had minimal fuss in the last-16, as Neymar and Roberto Firmino netted to see them past Mexico 2-0. The same could not be said for Belgium, as they recovered from two goals down to beat Japan 3-2, with Nacer Chadli scoring a dramatic winner in the 94th minute.

Both games should be encapsulating contests, with dreams set to be enhanced and broken in Russia on Friday. Here's everything you need to know these two quarter-final showdowns.

Here's how the quarter-finals are shaping up:

France vs. Uruguay

JEWEL SAMAD/Getty Images

For a France team that hasn't always convinced at this World Cup, this meeting with Uruguay will offer a real insight into whether or not they should be considered as serious challengers for this trophy.

While they ran in four goals against Argentina in their previous outing, the defence of the opposition represented a rabble at times. Uruguay have shown they'll be much tougher for the likes of Mbappe, Antoine Griezmann and Olivier Giroud to get the better of.

Didier Deschamps has a big decision to make in midfield, as Blaise Matuidi is suspended for this one. French football journalist Jeremy Smith had a look at what options he has to replace the Juventus man:

Uruguay are also poised to be without a key man as Cavani is suffering with an injury issue and is set to miss the game according to ESPN FC.

That's a blow for the Celeste, but they'll still feel they have what it takes to get through this tie. Luis Suarez remains a dominant player at the point of the attack, whereas in defence Diego Godin and Jose Maria Gimenez have both done exceptional jobs so far.

Brazil vs. Belgium

KIRILL KUDRYAVTSEV/Getty Images

For many, the standout fixture of all the quarter-finals is the showdown between Belgium and Brazil, as some of the best attacking players in the tournament will be on the pitch at the same time.

While they were tepid for an hour against Japan, Belgium showed what they're capable of late in the game, when they launched their incredible fightback. If players like Romelu Lukaku, Eden Hazard and Kevin De Bruyne do click into gear, they're so tough to stop.

Commentator Ian Darke is unsure whether or not the Red Devils have the steely mentality needed for a game like this, though:

It appears as though Brazil do. They started the tournament slowly with a draw against Switzerland, but since then the Selecao have improved in every game and, crucially, their star man Neymar has improved in every game too.

While there will be so much focus on the attacking weapons these two teams have, Brazil's extra solidity in defence appears to give them the advantage in this one, even with holding midfielder Casemiro suspended. Goalkeeper Alisson along with centre-backs Thiago Silva and Miranda have looked rock solid in recent games.

Player to Watch - Kylian Mbappe

YURI CORTEZ/Getty Images

After cutting Argentina's defence to ribbons with his searing speed and composed finishing in the previous round, going up against Uruguay will be a totally different type of challenge for Mbappe.

The 19-year-old revelled in the space afforded to him by the Albiceleste, as he got in behind time and time again on the counter-attack. Former England striker Alan Shearer was full of praise for the Paris Saint-Germain man:

Uruguay will not afford Mbappe the same luxuries here. There'll be no space to run into, few opportunities to turn and given how effective he was against Argentina, maybe some roughhouse tactics coming the way of the youngster early in the game.

Godin and Gimenez don't have the pace to match Mbappe, nor does Diego Laxalt, who may be tasked with tracking the forward's trademark out-to-in runs from the right flank. But they're all canny operators that have excelled at this World Cup; keeping France's No. 10 quiet will be the ultimate test of their defensive mettle.