MLE Considering Electronic Scoring After Nathan's Hot Dog Eating Miscounts

Mary Altaffer/Associated Press

Rich Shea, the president of Major League Eating and a color commentator for Wednesday's Nathan's Famous Hot Dog Eating Contest, addressed the event's two major counting errors, telling Darren Rovell of ESPN.com the "incident might be impetus to bring competitive eating into the digital age."

"We were embarrassed," Shea added. "And while even NFL referees make mistakes at the highest level, we have to show an effort to change the old way. This isn't your father's hot dog eating contest. There's a lot on the line."

Joey Chestnut, who set a new record by eating 74 hot dogs, was originally credited with eating just 64 after two finished plates were missed. And Carmen Cincotti ate 64 dogs but was initially only credited with 45.

As for what sort of technology the competition could use, adding sensors to the contestants is likely out of the question.

"I doubt we can put the microchip on the tongue or in the esophagus," Shea said. "Some sort of monitoring associated with the plate weight would be more practical."

Adding counting technology would also require less people on the stage.

"There's no doubt we have to have fewer people up there," Shea noted. "It contributes to the confusion."

If this all sounds a bit, well, ridiculous, keep in mind that major money is on the line at the competition. Chestnut took home $10,000 for his victory Wednesday, per Yahoo Finance, while Cincotti landed $5,000 for second place. Women's winner Miki Sudo also took home $10,000.

And outside of Chestnut's new record, the judging errors were the story of the event.

"Frankly, the judging was just off," Shea told the Associated Press (via ESPNW). "Joey said, 'Look at my plates,' and Carmen said, 'Look at my plates.' We counted the plates that they had eaten and it was 64 and 74."

He added that new judges would be used for the competition next summer.