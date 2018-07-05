Jordan Bell to Improve Eating Habits After Forgetting to Eat in NBA Offseason

Tim Daniels@TimDanielsBRFeatured ColumnistJuly 5, 2018

Golden State Warriors forward Jordan Bell (2) reacts after scoring against the Los Angeles Lakers during the first half of an NBA basketball game Friday, Dec. 22, 2017, in Oakland, Calif. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)
Marcio Jose Sanchez/Associated Press

Golden State Warriors center Jordan Bell has been given tips by the organization to improve his eating habits after often going without meals since the Dubs won the 2018 NBA championship.

On Tuesday, Bell explained his busy schedule caused him to drop weight from his already slender 6'9", 224-pound frame throughout the offseason.

"I look skinny, huh? I haven't eaten right lately," Bell told reporters. "Just being so busy and trying to get everything and going home for camps. I had to go home for the Warriors and I forget to eat. I'll do better at that."

He added: "I forget to eat all the time. It's just like that. Growing up, I didn't have much to eat. So I learned to survive without eating."

Bell, a second-round pick in the 2017 draft, played well in a limited role with the Warriors during his rookie season. He averaged 4.6 points, 3.6 rebounds, 1.8 assists and 1.0 blocks in 14.2 minutes. He shot 62.7 percent from the field.

  1. Watch Boogie's 🔥from Last Season 📽️

  2. LeBron's Top 10 Plays of 2017-18

  3. 15-Year Anniversary of 2003 Draft

  4. 2 Years Ago Today, Cavs Came Back from Down 3-1

  5. Draft Prospects Following in Families' NBA Footsteps

  6. Giannis' Offseason from Posterizer to Taste Tester

  7. Embiid Is Having Himself a Summer

  8. New Dubs Celebrating 1st Title in Style

  9. Why LeBron Needs to Leave Cleveland

  10. 'The Wheelchair Game' Was 10 Years Ago Today

  11. Embiid Set Twitter on Fire Again

  12. Four Years Ago, Lance Went Viral

  13. Ayton Has Boogie-Like Potential 👀

  14. 15 Yrs Ago, LBJ Inked the Biggest Rookie Shoe Deal Ever

  15. Chinese Fans Keep It 100 with LBJ Nicknames

  16. Sixers Welcomed Meek Home in Style 👀

  17. Mitchell Breaks MJ’s Rookie Playoff Record

  18. Collin Sexton Could Be Next Eric Bledsoe

  19. Andre Ingram Put on a Show in His NBA Debut

Right Arrow Icon

The 23-year-old Los Angeles native ranked 23rd among centers in Player Efficiency Rating, per ESPN.com. That placed him above notable counterparts such as the Memphis Grizzlies' Marc Gasol and Dallas Mavericks' Dirk Nowitzki.

Bell produced those numbers despite being undersized for the position. He'll likely need to add more strength if he wants to take on a larger role in the low post in the future.

The University of Oregon product said Golden State has encouraged him to eat healthy snacks in between normal meals in order to keep his calorie count up.

He could see a small uptick in playing time next season off the bench, but he'll remain firmly behind Draymond Green and DeMarcus Cousins on the frontcourt depth chart when everyone is healthy.

Related

    How the Warriors Can Maximize Boogie

    Golden State Warriors logo
    Golden State Warriors

    How the Warriors Can Maximize Boogie

    Will Gottlieb
    via Bleacher Report

    Exclusive: Damian Jones on His Summer Plans

    Golden State Warriors logo
    Golden State Warriors

    Exclusive: Damian Jones on His Summer Plans

    Vsporto
    via Vsporto

    Report: LeBron Had Input on All LAL's Signings

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Report: LeBron Had Input on All LAL's Signings

    Mike Chiari
    via Bleacher Report

    The NBA Is Broken, but Not Because of Boogie

    Golden State Warriors logo
    Golden State Warriors

    The NBA Is Broken, but Not Because of Boogie

    SI.com
    via SI.com