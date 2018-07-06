2018 NBA Free-Agency Big Board: Top 25 Free Agents Remaining

0 of 25

Mark J. Terrill/Associated Press

The NBA's regular season is often equated to a marathon. This summer's free agency, it seems, will be a one-day sprint followed immediately by a slow crawl.

The first 24 hours featured LeBron James change locales, while Kevin Durant, Chris Paul and Paul George all recommitted to their respective clubs. Day two saw the most stunning salary witnessed in years: a one-year, $5.3 million deal for 27-year-old DeMarcus Cousins, who becomes 2018 All-Star No. 5 for the world champion Golden State Warriors.

But the avalanche of activity has slowed considerably since. Thursday's biggest signing featured Nemanja Bjelica joining the Philadelphia 76ers, per ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski. It would seem the dog days of the offseason are either here or quickly approaching.

That said, plenty of useful players remain unsigned. The top 25 remaining are assembled here, and the list will be updated as players continue to reach new agreements.