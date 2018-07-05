Chelsea Transfer News: PSG Set to Pursue £100M N'Golo Kante in Latest Rumours

James Williamson - AMA/Getty Images

Paris Saint-Germain are reportedly ready to make a serious attempt to sign Chelsea midfielder N'Golo Kante this summer, although the Frenchman would reportedly cost in excess of £100 million.

According to Nizaar Kinsella of Goal, the Ligue 1 champions are serious about signing the Blues star and have made him their top priority for the current window. PSG are said to be willing to pay Kante £220,000 a week to move to the Parc des Princes, which would represent a £100,000 raise on his current salary.

It's added that while Chelsea wouldn't accept anything less than the quoted amount for Kante in straight cash terms, PSG midfielder Adrien Rabiot could potentially be included in any transfer package.

"Chelsea do not want to lose one of their star turns despite missing out on Champions League football for the upcoming season and they could yet open negotiations with Kante regarding a new deal despite his current contract having another three years to run on it," continued the report.

Kinsella added that the Blues are looking at alternatives to Kante and have been impressed by Lyon starlet Tanguy Ndombele. It's said if Chelsea's current midfielder was to join PSG, a move for the 21-year-old may be "fast-tracked".

As noted by Kinsella on Twitter, Kante has been impressing for the French team at the current FIFA World Cup:

That's nothing new for the Chelsea man, though, as he's been a pillar of consistency ever since he arrived in English football.

Kante was the driving force in midfield in 2015-16 in his first season with Leicester City, helping the Foxes earn a shock Premier League title win. The incredible energetic performances he turned in during his time at the King Power Stadium caught the eye of Chelsea as he moved the following summer.

The midfielder's switch to Stamford Bridge helped the Blues win the Premier League under Antonio Conte, as he formed a tremendous partnership alongside Nemanja Matic. And even in the season just gone, while Chelsea weren't at their best in the top flight, Kante was a key figure in their FA Cup win.

Needless to say, losing him would leave an enormous hole in the side. Journalist Musa Okwonga summed up the type of player Kante is:

While Ndombele is not to the standard of the Chelsea man yet, he's just enjoyed an exciting breakthrough season for Lyon. Tom Coast of Sport Witness reckons it may still be a little early for him to join a massive club, though:

Chelsea appear to be on hold at the moment, with uncertainty surrounding Conte's future. As noted by Kinsella, it's expected Napoli coach Maurizio Sarri will take over at the club next week before the players begin pre-season training.

With that in mind, any decision on Kante will surely wait until there's some clarification over who will be in charge next season. Nevertheless, it's difficult to see any coach wanting to see a player of the Frenchman's calibre leave ahead of such a crucial campaign for the team.