Ben Simmons Named NBA 2K19 Cover Athlete for Australia, New Zealand

Matt Slocum/Associated Press

Philadelphia 76ers point guard Ben Simmons was announced Thursday as the cover athlete for editions of the NBA 2K19 video game sold in Australia and New Zealand.

"It's a huge honor to be recognized on the first-ever Australian cover for NBA 2K and represent the 76ers," Simmons told Basketball Australia. "The Aussie fans are super passionate about basketball and specifically NBA 2K, so it's very cool to be an ambassador for both."

Simmons, an Australia native, was named the 2017-18 NBA Rookie of the Year after a standout debut campaign with the Sixers. The first overall pick of the 2016 NBA draft bounced back from missing his first pro season because of injury to average 15.8 points, 8.2 assists and 8.1 rebounds across 81 appearances.

His cover is the third announced for the latest installment in the NBA 2K franchise. The Milwaukee Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo will be on the standard edition, and the Los Angeles Lakers' LeBron James is the face of the game's special 20th-anniversary edition.

NBA 2K19 is set for a Sept. 11 release worldwide.