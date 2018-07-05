Uruguay vs. France Betting Odds Preview, World Cup 2018 Prediction, Analysis

Alex Livesey/Getty Images

Uruguay will be hoping to turn to the dynamic duo of Luis Suarez and Edinson Cavani for offensive production when it takes on France in a 2018 FIFA World Cup quarterfinal at Nizhny Novgorod Stadium on Friday.

Suarez and Cavani have combined to score five of La Celeste's six goals in Russia, but they must contend with a high-powered France side that has limited opponents to one or fewer goals on seven occasions during an eight-match unbeaten streak across all competitions.

Uruguay vs. France World Cup matchup analysis

Since closing out CONMEBOL World Cup qualifying amid a five-match losing streak, Uruguay has turned around its game, suffering just one defeat in its past 13 matches across all competitions and surrendering just one total goal during a seven-match winning streak.

Suarez and Cavani have been regular contributors to the Uruguayan attack, with at least one of them scoring in six of the squad's seven recent wins—including Cavani's two-goal performance in La Celeste's 2-1 victory over Portugal as +200 underdogs in round-of-16 action.

However, Cavani's status remains uncertain after the Paris Saint-Germain star suffered a leg injury in the win over the reigning European champions.

That's good news for France, whose offense was firing on all cylinders in a 4-3 round-of-16 win over Argentina as +140 favorites.

Le Bleus have outscored opponents by a 16-7 margin during their current eight-match unbeaten streak but have struggled in past meetings with Uruguay, scoring just one total goal while going winless in six all-time clashes, including three previous World Cup matchups.

