Fantasy Football 2018: Predicting the Top NFL Sleeper at Each Position

Many fantasy football experts advocate waiting to draft a quarterback because there's value to be had late.

Detroit Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford currently has an ADP of QB13. Over the past seven years, Stafford has posted over 4,000-plus passing yards in every season and finished as a top-eight fantasy option in NFL.com default fantasy scoring five times.

Go deeper, and you'll see that Philip Rivers of the Los Angeles Chargers is barely being drafted inside the top 20 at his position. Rivers has nine 4,000-yard seasons over the past decade and three top-five fantasy campaigns. He also hasn't missed a game over that span.

Stafford and Rivers each play for teams with no shortage of skill-position weaponry, which means both have a realistic chance of cracking the top 10 in fantasy points at the position in 2018. But for the biggest quarterback sleeper, we're going even deeper.

After finishing a disastrous 2017 season ranked 23rd in fantasy points among quarterbacks, Eli Manning of the New York Giants is a fantasy afterthought in 2018. The 37-year-old has only two top-20 finishes over the last five years and hasn't finished higher than 10th over that stretch.

However, reasons for optimism abound in 2018.

For starters, there's the arrival of new head coach Pat Shurmur, whose offense in Minnesota ranked 11th in the NFL last year without its top tailback and with Case Keenum calling the shots under center. Keenum had by far the best season of his career.

A litany of injuries ravaged the receiving corps in New York last season. The Giants will have Odell Beckham Jr. and Sterling Shepard back healthy this year. They will join promising second-year tight end Evan Engram and No. 2 overall pick Saquon Barkley—arguably the most talented running back Manning has ever had behind him.

The Giants also bolstered their offensive line with the addition of tackle Nate Solder and rookie guard Will Hernandez. Those additions should afford Manning increased protection and more time to unload the ball.

Manning won't single-handedly win fantasy leagues, but he's a dirt-cheap source of quality depth or a platoon option in favorable matchups. In two-quarterback and superflex leagues, he could be even more.

Top-12 production available outside of the top 25 can be a game-changer in those scoring systems.