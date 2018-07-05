Texas DBs Kris Boyd, B.J. Foster Involved in Car Crash, Tweet Photos of Wreck

AUSTIN, TX - SEPTEMBER 12: Kris Boyd #2 of the Texas Longhorns looks on before kickoff against the Rice Owls on September 12, 2015 at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium in Austin, Texas. (Photo by Cooper Neill/Getty Images)
Texas Longhorns defensive backs Kris Boyd and B.J. Foster were involved in an Independence Day car crash that left the vehicle seriously damaged.

Boyd posted pictures on Twitter following the incident:

No further information about the crash was immediately released.

Boyd, a senior, tallied 57 total tackles, 15 pass breakups and two interceptions across 13 appearances for the Longhorns last season.

Foster is a true freshman who joins Texas as a 5-star prospect and the No. 24 overall recruit in the 2018 class, per 247Sports. The safety could slot right into a starting role.

Boyd's post suggests both players were able to avoid significant injury in the wreck.

