World Cup 2018: Odds and Predictions for Friday Quarter-Final Matches

FABRICE COFFRINI/Getty Images

Friday sees the first of the quarter-finals at the 2018 FIFA World Cup as Uruguay take on France and favourites Brazil face Belgium.

Les Bleus showcased their attacking power in the last 16 by beating Argentina 4-3, with teenage striker Kylian Mbappe starring with two goals.

Uruguay beat Portugal 2-1 to book their place in the last eight and are strong defensively. Oscar Tabarez's side have conceded just one goal in Russia and will prove stiff opposition.

With so much attacking talent on show, goals will be expected in the second match. Brazil can look to Neymar, Philippe Coutinho and Gabriel Jesus for inspiration, while Belgium have Romelu Lukaku, Kevin De Bruyne and Eden Hazard.

Here's a look at the odds and predictions for Friday's matches (odds courtesy of OddsShark.com):

Uruguay (333/100), Draw (21/10), France (19/20). Prediction: 1-2

Brazil (27/25), Draw (43/20), Belgium (43/20): Prediction: 3-1

Uruguay vs. France

All eyes will be on Mbappe against France after he announced himself at the World Cup in style as Les Bleus demolished Lionel Messi's Argentina.

The Paris Saint-Germain has the pace and power to terrify defences and is a clinical finisher. Squawka Football highlighted his goalscoring record:

The striker's performances in Russia have earned comparisons with legendary Brazil striker Ronaldo. TV host Gary Lineker offered his view:

France have plenty of options in attack and will look to Antoine Griezmann and Olivier Giroud to supply Mbappe as he comes up against one of the meanest defences in the competition.

Centre-backs Diego Godin and Jose Gimenez have formed a formidable partnership at the heart of the Uruguay back line but will have their work cut out against Mbappe.

Sports writer Andy West is a big fan of Godin:

However, Uruguay's hopes have been hit by injury to striker Edinson Cavani, who picked up a calf problem in the win over Portugal.

The Paris Saint-Germain man is not expected to start the game, but Uruguay are hopeful he will make the bench, per Ben Winstanley at the Evening Standard.

Cavani has three goals at the World Cup, and his partnership with Luis Suarez in attack is one of the best in international football. If he fails to make the match it will be a huge blow to Uruguay and may be enough to tip the tie in France's favour.

Brazil vs. Belgium

Brazil look the team to beat at the World Cup, but Belgium possess the firepower to hurt Tite's men and end their dreams of glory.

The Selecao topped Group E and beat Mexico in the last 16, but they are yet to produce a performance that will instil fear in the remaining teams left in the competition.

Neymar has been a growing influence on the team with two goals and an assist in his four outings. However, he's also attracted criticism for perceived playacting and has spent a total of 14 minutes on the floor at this World Cup:

The Brazilian has also been outshone by Philippe Coutinho, who has been the Selecao's most decisive player with three goals and an assist.

Tite must also decide whether to go with Gabriel Jesus or Robert Firmino in attack. The Manchester City man has been his preferred starter but is yet to open his account in Russia, while Firmino has shone when coming off the bench:

For all their attacking options Brazil also possess an excellent defence. The team have conceded just once in their last nine outings, but that record will come under threat against Belgium.

Roberto Martinez's side flirted with disaster against Japan in the last 16 as they fell 2-0 down and needed a stirring comeback to win 3-2.

The team is packed with star names, but Martinez must find a way to get the best out of his key players if they are to progress in the tournament.

Selecao Brasileira highlighted their attacking threat:

Belgium will be underdogs for this match but have more than enough quality to cause Brazil problems, and this tie promises to be one of the most entertaining matches of the World Cup.