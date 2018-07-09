5 Realistic Trade Ideas After 1st Week of 2018 NBA Free Agency

0 of 5

Eric Gay/Associated Press

Apart from LeBron James' filling out a change-of-address card, and maybe DeMarcus Cousins going to the Golden State Warriors, there hasn't been a whole lot of excitement this offseason.

A confluence of events is responsible. The relative lack of spending money teams have as a result of the cap hike in 2016 is buttressed against the cap hike of next summer.

Space-strapped teams are hoping to have some available next summer. Teams who have no space now want to ensure they have it next year.

Players are also eyeballing next summer, when they should have a much better chance of getting good deals. As a result, players who would typically sign longer-term deals in exchange for less money are inking one-year contracts.

That stagnancy has bled into the trade market. Teams don't want to make room for players who don't want to be around for the long haul, and teams with space don't want bad contracts that are going to lock them out of next year's free-for-all.

So, let's have a little fun and speculate on trades, even if they're not rumored to be in the cards. Here are five (realistic) trade ideas.