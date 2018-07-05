Jordan Howard: Mitchell Trubisky Has 'Greater Command' of Bears Locker Room

Wesley Hitt/Getty Images

Chicago Bears running back Jordan Howard says quarterback Mitchell Trubisky is in better control of the offense as he prepares to enter the 2018 NFL season as the team's undisputed starter.

"He asserted himself a lot last year, but I definitely feel like a lot more people are listening to him," Howard told Larry Mayer of the Bears' official website. "He has a lot greater command of the locker room and stuff because he's the quarterback for sure now."

Trubisky, the second overall pick in the 2017 draft, started 12 games for the Bears as a rookie. He took the reins of the Chicago offense after free-agent signing Mike Glennon failed to assert himself across the season's first month.

The 23-year-old University of North Carolina product completed 59.4 percent of his throws for 2,193 yards with seven touchdowns and seven interceptions. He added 248 rushing yards and two scores on the ground.

Pro Football Focus graded him as the league's No. 26 quarterback.

Trubisky will be expected to take a significant leap forward in his second season with an improved surrounding cast that now includes wide receivers Allen Robinson and Taylor Gabriel and tight end Trey Burton. Howard will again handle a lion's share of the backfield work.

Matt Eurich of 247Sports passed along comments the QB made about his Year 2 outlook during a Monday radio appearance on 670 The Score's Bernstein & McKnight Show.

"Everybody's got their outside opinions," Trubisky said. "I've already been written off and called a bunch of things in the past just from one year. But I know what I'm capable of, and I know the pieces that we have in our locker room, what coach [Matt] Nagy has brought to the Chicago Bears. I'm looking forward to the season."

Trubisky will get an immediate test of his progress when the Bears open the regular season Sept. 9 with a road game against the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field.