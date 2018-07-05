Car Jumping World Championships Are Pure Motor Mayhem for Everyday Daredevils

LeBron's Top 10 Plays of 2017-18 Norman Goes on Shopping Spree for Detained Families England Is the Most Fun Place to Watch the World Cup 15-Year Anniversary of 2003 Draft Lynx Made the Most Out of Their D.C. Trip He's Making History in the World of Tricking High Schooler Has 1 Arm and Is Already a Baseball Legend Senegal, Japan Fans Clean Up Stadium After Match Kroos' Goal Sparked Celebrations Around the Globe 2 Years Ago Today, Cavs Came Back from Down 3-1 Meet the Animals Trying to Predict the World Cup Draft Prospects Following in Families' NBA Footsteps Baseball Is a Family Affair for Top Prospects Giannis' Offseason from Posterizer to Taste Tester Sports World Got Hyped for the Fortnite Pro-Am Embiid Is Having Himself a Summer Iceland's Thunderclap Is Something Else Right Arrow Icon

The Car Jumping World Championships is paradise for daredevils and thrill-seekers alike. What exactly goes down at the championships in England? Watch above for a junkyard car thrill.

Bleacher Report is your No. 1 stop for what's trending in sports. You can count on B/R for all the hottest stories. From wild sports to the next big thing, don't miss out.

Download the free Bleacher Report app to catch all the moments that matter in one place. Get the app to get the game.