Whose Stock Is Rising, Falling at NBA Summer League So Far?

Rick Bowmer/Associated Press

NBA Summer League games have only just begun, but early impressions can be indicative. And we may have already learned something about a handful of players.

The big storylines have been about the sophomores who appear to have turned the corner. Four of them looked poised for breakout seasons after flashing improved skill.

Meanwhile, one rookie put together one of the more memorable summer league debuts in recent memory.

Two other top-five picks have had some trouble, but not to the point where it's worth sounding any alarms...yet.