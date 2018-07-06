Whose Stock Is Rising, Falling at NBA Summer League So Far?July 6, 2018
NBA Summer League games have only just begun, but early impressions can be indicative. And we may have already learned something about a handful of players.
The big storylines have been about the sophomores who appear to have turned the corner. Four of them looked poised for breakout seasons after flashing improved skill.
Meanwhile, one rookie put together one of the more memorable summer league debuts in recent memory.
Two other top-five picks have had some trouble, but not to the point where it's worth sounding any alarms...yet.
Rising: Derrick White (San Antonio Spurs, SG)
Stock report: Poised for a breakout
It's obvious that San Antonio Spurs guard Derrick White has taken a step forward. Last year's No. 29 overall pick scored 22 points in the Spurs' summer league opener and 21 points in their second game.
He's sharper off the dribble, creating shots with ease from all three levels. The 24-year-old combo guard has looked shifty and unpredictable with his change of speed, helping to separate into pull-ups, step-backs, floaters and hard drives to the basket.
He has also dished out 15 assists through two outings, which is a potential key development that takes his game and versatility to a new level. White has delivered a handful of high-level passes that highlight his ability to play point guard for stretches.
His role during the season bears watching once the Spurs sort out the Kawhi Leonard situation. But the former junior college standout is on track to turn himself into a legitimate NBA asset for San Antonio.
Rising: Kobi Simmons (Memphis Grizzlies, SG)
Stock report: Validating NBA potential
Kobi Simmons opened summer league by hitting the 20-point mark in each of his first two games.
He has only three assists through 56.5 minutes, but it's clear that Simmons' value with the Grizzlies will revolve around his scoring, which looks more advanced as he prepares for his second season.
Demonstrating sharper footwork off the dribble, Simmons is creating shots for himself more easily than he ever has before. He's getting through tight windows and maintaining body control as a finisher. And he's converting his pull-ups, step-backs and floaters.
Simmons may never be able to run Memphis' offense as a point guard. But after going undrafted and turning 21 years old on July 4, he's on the right track toward becoming a legitimate NBA rotation player.
Falling: Trae Young (Atlanta Hawks, PG)
Stock report: Rough start
Trae Young struggled in his first two games, missing 27 of his 36 field-goal attempts.
Young is pressing. His shot has been off, which has affected his decision-making. The hyped-up rookie guard has tried shot-hunting through a cold streak, taking quick-trigger jumpers in hopes of making one and then catching fire and busting through the slump.
But it hasn't worked, as he's only 2-of-16 from three. It's not a reflection on Young's shooting—he drilled 118 threes as a freshman and clearly has the shot-making ability and range to connect from behind the NBA's arc.
The concern revolves around the trouble he's had creating separation or blowing by. Young has looked small in traffic. His two-point attempts have been easy to contest or block.
The rough start isn't a death sentence. It's just going to take some time for the ball-dominant Young to adjust.
Rising: John Collins (Atlanta Hawks, PF/C)
Stock report: Ready to take next step
It took only one game for John Collins to look like an NBA-level starter.
Already elite athletically, Collins has showed more face-up scoring ability from further away. He's looked under control putting the ball on the floor and making a move. And though his jumper hasn't fallen, Collins is clearly more confident in it, as he took six threes through his first two games.
Mostly just a finisher as a rookie, Collins should have more to offer this year as a go-to option for offense in the half court. He's a key frontcourt piece for the rebuilding Atlanta Hawks.
Rising: Jaren Jackson Jr. (Memphis Grizzlies, PF/C)
Stock report: Rising and ready to play right now
Jaren Jackson Jr.'s summer league debut was one to remember.
The 6'11" big man torched the nets with eight three-pointers en route to 29 points. Jackson caught fire and made threes in a variety of ways, including off a step-back and a screen.
His start has been highly encouraging given the questions about whether his unorthodox push shot would translate to the NBA's deeper arc.
Aside from the shooting, Jackson showed some handles and back-to-the-basket maneuvering. And he flashed his exciting defensive potential with his lateral quickness and shot-blocking timing.
Still 18 years old, Jackson could be more ready than initially anticipated based on his jump shot and defense alone. But it's clear that the No. 2 prospect on Bleacher Report's final big board has as much upside as any prospect from the 2018 draft.
Falling: Marvin Bagley III (Sacramento Kings, PF/C)
Stock report: Adjustments needed
Marvin Bagley III's 3-of-16 shooting line in his second game was more telling than his 18-point performance in his debut.
He's going to get his easy baskets from day one to year 10 just by tapping into his quickness and bounce. The question is how he'll score as a creator in the half court.
After shooting only 62.7 percent from the free-throw line at Duke, Bagley isn't ready to start making NBA jumpers with any consistency. Against Golden State, his lack of polish off the dribble and limited length were evident, as he bricked all five of his three-point attempts.
It was only one summer league matchup, but the questions about his NBA fit came to life against the Warriors. Can he protect the rim and dominate around the basket as a center? Is he sharp enough skill-wise to work from the perimeter?
Bagley is only 19, so it isn't time to panic yet. But there's a reason why he was No. 6, not No. 2, on Bleacher Report's final big board.
Rising: Jordan Bell (Golden State Warriors, PF/C)
Stock report: Ready for bigger workload
With the Warriors hemorrhaging big men in free agency, Jordan Bell was already poised for a bigger sophomore role. His summer league performance through two games should confirm that plan.
Bell had a vintage performance against the Sacramento Kings on Tuesday, finishing with eight points, seven assists, six rebounds, four blocks and two steals.
Suddenly confident in his jumper, Bell buried three of them, including a pull-up around the arc. He also made a handful of savvy, difficult passes to cutters, which will be valued in Golden State alongside the likes of Stephen Curry, Kevin Durant and Klay Thompson.
Bell was mostly a defensive specialist as a rookie, but should provide more value on offense this coming season. He'll be a key member of the Warriors rotation right away, even though the team has agreed to sign DeMarcus Cousins, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.