World Cup 2018: Final Predictions Before Quarter-Final Matches Kick Off

The 2018 FIFA World Cup kicks back into action on Friday after a seemingly interminable two-day break, with the quarter-finals getting under way in Russia.

Uruguay and France kick off proceedings at Nizhny Novgorod Stadium before Belgium and Brazil meet at Kazan Arena.

On Saturday, hosts Russia face Croatia at Sochi's Fisht Stadium after the Samara Arena meeting between England and Sweden.

Uruguay vs. France

France have looked like a side filled with fantastic individuals at the 2018 World Cup, while Uruguay have given the impression of being a more cohesive unit.

As such, Friday's clash between the pair should make for fascinating viewing.

Les Bleus looked excellent going forward in their 4-3 defeat of Argentina in the round of 16, but star man Kylian Mbappe—who scored twice against La Albiceleste—will have a much tougher time breaking down Uruguay's stout defence.

Uruguay look likely to be missing one of their stars for the quarter-final. Edinson Cavani picked up a calf injury against Portugal after scoring the brace that sent his nation to the last eight, per Ben Winstanley of the Evening Standard.

La Celeste still have Luis Suarez to lead the line and decent cover in the shape of Cristhian Stuani or Maxi Gomez, but the Paris Saint-Germain man's absence will be a blow.

Prediction: Uruguay 2-1 France AET.

Brazil vs. Belgium

There has arguably not been a match played in Russia this summer that boasted the kind of attacking flair that will be on show in Kazan on Friday.

Brazil have Neymar, Philippe Coutinho, Willian, Gabriel Jesus and Roberto Firmino, while Belgium boast an attacking unit of Romelu Lukaku, Eden Hazard, Dries Mertens and Kevin De Bruyne.

As such, Friday's clash could be decided by the defence that can better restrict the other's attack. In that case, there is only one winner.

Belgium conceded twice against both Japan and Tunisia in this tournament, while Tite's Brazil have kept eight clean sheets in their past nine fixtures.

Prediction: Brazil 3-1 Belgium

Sweden vs. England

England have a better forward line than Sweden. Harry Kane leads the Golden Boot race, while Jesse Lingard, Raheem Sterling, Dele Alli and Marcus Rashford are more than capable of conjuring moments of magic.

However, Three Lions skipper Kane will need better service against the Swedes than he has had, per The Times' Oliver Kay:

Janne Andersson's side are solid in defence and will likely allow England much of the ball while looking to hit them on the break.

If Gareth Southgate's men cannot create a decent amount of chances in front of goal, they could easily get frustrated and duly get sucker-punched in their first quarter-final appearance at a World Cup since 2006.

Prediction: Sweden 0-1 England



Russia vs. Croatia

Russia were barely expected to take third place in their group, let alone reach the quarter-finals.

But they came through the last 16 after frustrating a hugely talented Spain side for 120 minutes and then beating them on penalties.

Croatia's is another squad packed with quality, especially in the midfield, where Luka Modric, Ivan Rakitic, Mateo Kovacic, Marcelo Brozovic and Ivan Perisic form an enviable unit.

They will go into Saturday's clash as clear favourites to beat the limited Russians. But they must learn from Spain's defeat that to beat the hosts, creativity, incision and imagination are required.

Prediction: Russia 1-3 Croatia