Tyrann Mathieu Selling $1.4 Million Arizona Mansion After March Release

David J. Phillip/Associated Press

Houston Texans defensive back Tyrann Mathieu is selling his Arizona mansion following his release from the Arizona Cardinals in March.

According to TMZ Sports, Honey Badger put his 5,700-square-foot home on the market for $1.4 million after purchasing it in April 2017.

The house includes six bedrooms, 6.5 bathrooms, a pool, a hot tub, a movie theater and a misting system for the blazing Arizona temperatures.

Mathieu spent the first five seasons of his NFL career with the Cards after they selected him with the No. 69 overall pick in the third round of the 2013 NFL draft out of LSU.

He was a one-time Pro Bowler and one-time First Team All-Pro selection during his Cardinals tenure.

After getting cut, Mathieu signed a one-year, $7 million deal with the Texans.