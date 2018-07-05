Chelsea Reportedly Eyeing Inter Milan's Matias Vecino on Maurizio Sarri's Orders

JONATHAN NACKSTRAND/Getty Images

Maurizio Sarri is reportedly close to finally being appointed Chelsea manger, and Inter Milan midfielder Matias Vecino is on a transfer wishlist the Italian has given to Blues owner Roman Abramovich.

According to Calciomercato (via Naveen Ullal of Sport Witness), Sarri failed in attempts to sign Vecino when he was in charge at Napoli but remains an admirer of the Uruguayan's, who Inter value at around €25-30 million (£22-26.5 million).

Calciomercato added the south-west London outfit can speed up the signing of Vecino, 26, as soon as Sarri is confirmed as their new manager.

Sarri managed the Uruguay international—who has started all four of La Celeste's matches so far at the 2018 FIFA World Cup—at Empoli back in 2014-15 when the midfielder was on a one-season loan from Fiorentina.

Francesco Pecoraro/Getty Images

Vecino subsequently joined Inter last summer and made 29 appearances in Serie A in 2017-18, netting three goals and providing two assists.

He has proved to be an effective defensive midfielder who's capable of controlling the pace of a match from the middle of the park as well as keeping hold of the ball and interrupting opposition attacks.

Chelsea already have the inimitable N'Golo Kante in their engine room. But, outside of the Frenchman, they are lacking further reliability or inspiration.

Danny Drinkwater and Tiemoue Bakayoko have largely flopped at Stamford Bridge since joining last summer, while Cesc Fabregas is now 31 years old and arguably past his prime.

Vecino could help freshen up Chelsea's midfield and add further steel and craft.

Meanwhile, his previous relationship with Sarri should allow him to fit in quickly at Chelsea as they look to re-enter the Premier League's top four next term and compete again for the title.