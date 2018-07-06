MLB Teams Best Positioned to Land a Superstar Before the Trade Deadline

0 of 6

G Fiume/Getty Images

As we chug past Independence Day and toward MLB's July 31 non-waiver trade deadline, the trade-rumor game will kick into high gear.

Not every rumor will involve a superstar. Role players and journeymen will swap uniforms, too. But some deals will inevitably center on some of the best players in the game—guys with decorated resumes and enough talent to shift the balance of power wherever they land.

Let's take a look at a half-dozen teams that are best positioned to land a superstar based on their assets, need and perceived buyer status.