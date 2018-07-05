Willian Dodges Chelsea Exit Talk Amid Barcelona, Manchester United Rumours

Ian MacNicol/Getty Images

Willian would not be drawn on whether he could swap Chelsea for Barcelona this summer ahead of Brazil's 2018 FIFA World Cup quarter-final clash against Belgium on Friday.

Per Max Winters of MailOnline, Chelsea rejected a £50 million bid for the 29-year-old from the Blaugrana last week, but when asked about linking up with international team-mates Philippe Coutinho and Paulinho at the Camp Nou, Willian swerved the issue:

"Well, they are excellent players with a lot of quality. In addition to great players, they are very good friends. People speculate a lot. We see a lot of things on the internet, but this is not the time to talk about this. I've not received any information about that. I'm trying to focus on my performance, playing for Brazil."

According to Winters, Barca are keen on signing Willian to add further attacking flair to their squad after the departure of midfield stalwart Andres Iniesta.

Alex Caparros/Getty Images

Manchester United have also been linked with the Brazilian, who has started all four of the Selecao's matches so far at the World Cup in Russia.

Red Devils manager Jose Mourinho maintains an interest in reuniting with Willian, who he managed previously at Chelsea, but Barca reportedly have the edge as the playmaker is "determined" to play alongside Lionel Messi, per Mundo Deportivo (via the Mirror's Thomas Bristow).

Chelsea will likely be loath to lose Willian for anything other than a huge fee.

He still has a contract at Stamford Bridge until 2020 and has won the club's Players' Player of the Year award in two of the last three seasons.

The Blues's managerial situation is still uncertain as well, but Maurizio Sarri finally looks set to be installed as Antonio Conte's successor, per Darren Lewis in the Mirror.

It is unlikely there will be any movement on Willian's future until Sarri has been appointed and the player is no longer involved in the World Cup.