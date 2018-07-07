NBA Teams Who Are Already Killing It in Free Agency

3 of 5

Noticeably upgrading the roster without jeopardizing future flexibility is difficult. The after-LeBron Lakers are proof.

They've surrounded James with a suboptimal supporting cast, apparently as part of some weirdo plot to de-emphasize shooting and accentuate playmaking and defense, according to ESPN.com's Ramona Shelburne and Windhorst. They're now in line for serious cap space next summer, but that wiggle room has come at the expense meaningful additions beyond their crown jewel.

The Indiana Pacers have done a better job on the margins. Granted, they didn't land a GOAT candidate. And they don't have to plan around Luol Deng's salary dreck. But they picked up Doug McDermott at a tidy price (three years, $22 million) and are paying Tyreke Evans above-market money ($12 million) to re-enter free agency next summer.

Signing both will make a difference. So too will Kyle O'Quinn, per Marc Berman of the New York Post. The Pacers offense lazed through a post-All-Star slump, placing 23rd in points scored per 100 possessions—a far cry from their top-six showing over the first leg of the season and the symptom of a larger problem: shot selection.

Indiana leaned on long mid-rangers more than any other team, according to Cleaning the Glass. Even with half the rotation lighting it up from awkward distances, that distribution is untenable when trying to crack the upper echelon of efficiency. Last year's Minnesota Timberwolves were the exception, and they're due to rediscover solid ground next season.

Increasing three-point attempts helps neutralize that potential variance. But you need the requisite shooters. The Pacers didn't have high-volume snipers before now. Bojan Bogdanovic and Victor Oladipo were the only players who averaged more than five deep-ball looks per 36 minutes.

Evans and McDermott marry quantity to efficiency. McDermott canned 42.6 percent of his treys on modest volume last season, and Evans connected on 39.9 percent of his outside shots while attempting more than six per 36 minutes.

He will be particularly crucial to the Pacers climbing the Eastern Conference totem pole. They have secondary ball-handlers in Darren Collison and Cory Joseph, but he is something more.

Evans bent defenses as the de facto primary with the Memphis Grizzlies, excelling more so as a central focus than an insurance policy. Curry, Durant and Kyrie Irving were the only other players to average at least 19 points and five assists per game while shooting 39 percent or better from beyond the arc.

To gain so much value while maintaining access to around $50 million in space next summer, even after accounting for Myles Turner's restricted free-agency hold, is absurd. In doing so, the Pacers have struck the most delicate balance of all—especially for an overachiever like themselves. They've done a lot without doing too much.