Donovan Mitchell Shows Up at Fan's BBQ After Asking for Invite

Adam Wells@adamwells1985Featured ColumnistJuly 5, 2018

SALT LAKE CITY, UT - JULY 02: Donovan Mitchell #45 of the Utah Jazz hosts a 3 v 3 Tournament at vivint.SmartHome Arena on July 2, 2018 in Salt Lake City, Utah. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using this photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2018 NBAE (Photo by Melissa Majchrzak/NBAE via Getty Images)
Melissa Majchrzak/Getty Images

Utah Jazz star Donovan Mitchell used the power of social media to find a good party on the Fourth of July.

After asking fans early Wednesday morning where barbecues were at in Salt Lake City, Mitchell showed up to one of them:

Mitchell, who finished second in 2017-18 NBA Rookie of the Year voting, emerged as Utah's newest superstar in his debut season after averaging 20.5 points and 3.7 assists per game. He's also doing everything in his power to earn the love of every Jazz fan in the state by crashing parties.

