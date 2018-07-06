Updated Golden State Warriors' Free Agency Big Board

0 of 5

Hannah Foslien/Getty Images

The Golden State Warriors are having themselves an offseason.

Kevin Durant signed another discounted one-plus-one deal. DeMarcus Cousins latched on the bandwagon for the taxpayer's mid-level exception, which the Warriors may have holstered if not for Durant's generosity. Kevon Looney is returning on a one-year contract worth less than his $2.2 million club option, which the team declined last October.

Golden State could call it a wrap now and no one would blink. This summer has been a huge success by anyone's standards—especially with the Houston Rockets, the reigning champs' foremost rival, losing Trevor Ariza to the Phoenix Suns.

But the Warriors aren't done yet. It doesn't matter that they're firmly entrenched as heavy title favorites among those not wearing Los Angeles Lakers goggles. They entered the offseason with a three-step checklist that remains incomplete: re-sign Durant, flesh out the big-man pool and beef up the wing rotation.

That last housekeeping task still needs to be addressed. The Warriors can stand to acquire another big if they don't trust Jordan Bell and Damian Jones to pitch in before Cousins' return, but bolstering the 2, 3 and small-ball 4 spots takes priority.

More than a few quality targets remain on the board. A few should even be within Golden State's veteran-minimum price range.

Potential cost is a secondary concern for this big board. Another All-Star won't fall into the Warriors' lap, but the league-wide cap shortage may invite some mid-end players to bet on themselves, like Cousins, with a one-year deal they parlay into a long-term payday next summer. This list focuses on potential fit, within reason, over everything else.