Stephen Curry, Wife Ayesha Announce Birth of Son Canon W. Jack Curry

They say good things come in threes, and Golden State Warriors star Stephen Curry is riding quite the hot streak after winning his third NBA title last month and welcoming his third child Wednesday.

Curry announced on Instagram that his wife Ayesha gave birth to the couple's first son named Canon W. Jack Curry.

The couple confirmed they were expecting a child in February in addition to their two daughters, Riley and Ryan.

Riley became an internet sensation in 2015 when she joined her father at a postgame press conference.

Stephen and Ayesha will celebrate their seventh wedding anniversary on July 30.