2018 NBA Free-Agency Big Board: Top 25 Free Agents Remaining

Charles Rex Arbogast/Associated Press

The NBA left the fireworks to the pyrotechnicians on the Fourth of July, opting to celebrate the holiday rather than attack the remainder of the free-agent market.

Some rookie deals were signed while Amir Johnson agreed to another year with the Philadelphia 76ers, but the dramatic deals that defined free agency's opening have moved fully to the rearview.

That's unlikely to change unless the restricted market suddenly springs to life. The available unrestricted free agents resemble a store's clearance section—some type of asterisk is attached. Players might be aging, limited in how they can help or coming off seasons doomed by injuries or uncharacteristic struggles.

But that should help price tags come down, which might encourage activity with the better bargain potential.

The top 25 remaining players are assembled here, and the list will be updated as players continue to reach new agreements.

Note: Most of the text throughout this article is repeated from the previous installments of the free-agent draft board, though new information has been added in some places.