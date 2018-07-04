Leonard Fournette Assists LSU Student with Tuition Money After Seeing Tweet

Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured ColumnistJuly 4, 2018

Jacksonville Jaguars running back Leonard Fournette (27) carries the ball after a reception during an NFL football practice Wednesday, June 13, 2018, in Jacksonville, Fla. (AP Photo/John Raoux)
John Raoux/Associated Press

Jhane Lowsoo, a fifth-year student at LSU, was working two jobs to cover the cost of her tuition but struggling to make ends meet, so she started a GoFundMe page, according to Zach Pereles of Shutdown Corner.

That's when Jacksonville Jaguars star running back Leonard Fournette offered to help pay the balance:

According to Pereles, Lowsoo "no longer receives aid from TOPS, a Louisiana program that provides scholarships for those attending public colleges or universities in the state," since she is a fifth-year student. She also was rejected for the loans she applied for, so she started the GoFundMe page. 

Per that report, she had raised around $2,000 of her $5,000 goal, with Fournette covering the rest.

On the Fourth of July, Fournette's kind act serves as a reminder that living the American Dream and reaching your goals may put you in the privileged position to help others do the same. What's more patriotic than that?

