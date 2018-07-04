Bucks Owner's Daughter Mallory Edens Rips Warriors' DeMarcus Cousins Signing

Bucks Owner's Daughter Mallory Edens Rips Warriors' DeMarcus Cousins SigningJuly 4, 2018
Mallory Edens, the daughter of Milwaukee Bucks co-owner Wes Edens, let loose with her reaction to the news that DeMarcus Cousins has agreed to a deal with the Golden State Warriors.
In an Instagram story, Edens highlighted a report from ESPN.com's Adrian Wojnarowski about the move and wrote, "r u joking this is just nuts at this point," per TMZ Sports.
In another post on Instagram, Edens added, "It's not cool to try and win a chip on ur own anymore huh." She also tweeted about the Warriors' ability to land whomever they want in free agency:
Mallory Edens @MedensEdens
I’m really just tryna get me some of whatever water golden state is serving at their free agency meetings. 🧐🧐🤔
Edens' comments summed up the feeling from a lot of fans after the four-time All-Star center decided to join the defending champions.
LeBron Has Restored the Lakers' Swagger