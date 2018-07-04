This Photographer Has Been to Every World Cup Since 1978

Witnessing football's biggest stars at the World Cup is a dream for most football fans.

But for photographer Henri Szwarc, that dream has been a profession since before 1978.

He's been to the last 11 World Cups, taking photos of the greatest players to have played the game, including Pele, Diego Maradona, Johan Cruyff and Zinedine Zidane.

Szwarc has developed his own eye for talent as well—he snapped a young Kylian Mbappe at just 15 years old, and immediately identified him as a future superstar.

