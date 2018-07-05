World Cup TV Schedule 2018: Coverage Guide for Remainder of Tournament

Quality Sport Images/Getty Images

We're into the business end of the 2018 FIFA World Cup now, with the final eight teams set to take their place in the quarter-finals on Friday and Saturday.

Uruguay and France will be up first on Friday before Brazil take on Belgium, while a day later Sweden face England before Russia play Croatia.

Here's the schedule for quarter-finals and the remainder of the tournament, complete with viewing information (all times BST/ET):

Quarter-finals

Friday 6 July

3 p.m./10 a.m. Uruguay vs. France: ITV , FS1 (Match 57)

, FS1 (Match 57) 7 p.m./2 p.m. Brazil vs. Belgium: BBC, FS1 (Match 58)

Saturday 7 July

3 p.m./10 a.m. Sweden vs. England: BBC, Fox (Match 60)

7 p.m./2 p.m. Russia vs. Croatia: ITV , Fox (Match 59)

Semi-finals

Tuesday 10 July

7 p.m./2 p.m. Winner match 57 vs. Winner match 58: ITV , Fox (Match 61)

Wednesday 11 July

7 p.m./2 p.m. Winner match 59 vs. Winner match 60: BBC, Fox (Match 62)

Third-place play-off

Saturday 14 July

3 p.m./10 a.m. Loser match 61 vs. Loser match 62: ITV , Fox

Final

Sunday 15 July

4 p.m./11 a.m. Winner match 61 vs. Winner match 62: BBC, ITV , Fox

In the United Kingdom, the action will be streamed via the BBC website or the ITV Hub. In the United States, the action will be streamed via Fox Soccer 2GO.

Uruguay vs. France

Uruguay will be sweating on the fitness of Edinson Cavani for their clash with France, but it doesn't look good for the striker.

He scored twice against Portugal in the last round, including this fine finish:

However, he limped out of the match before the end, and according to beIN Sports (h/t Get French Football News) it's "all but certain" he won't be able to make the starting lineup.

That will be a big blow for La Celeste, who will hope to rely on their defensive prowess to keep out Les Bleus.

France have often looked less than the sum of their parts under manager Didier Deschamps, but everything clicked for them as they beat Argentina 4-3 in the round of 16:

Uruguay have perhaps the strongest defence at the World Cup, though, with Atletico Madrid centre-back pairing Diego Godin and Jose Gimenez key to their efforts, per Football.London's Sam Inkersole:

Les Bleus won't have as much space as they did against Argentina, which will make a repeat performance of their showing in the last match difficult.

They may still be capable of progressing, but it will be a hard-fought contest.

Brazil vs. Belgium

Belgium came from behind to beat Japan 3-2 in a thrilling match in the last 16, but they still have much to prove.

Having conceded twice against the Samarai Blue, their chances of standing up to Brazil's array of attacking talents don't look good.

Football commentator Ian Darke has his doubts:

Brazil put in their best showing so far last time out as they saw off Mexico's challenge with a 2-0 win.

The Selecao haven't tended to dominate teams thus far, but they still have the talent to win matches:

Their first goal against El Tri epitomised this, as Neymar and Willian produced a fine move:

Brazil shipped just two goals in the entirety of 2017 and Switzerland's goal against them in their opening Group E clash was the only one they've conceded in 2018, but they did look vulnerable at the back against Mexico, particularly with the space in behind right-back Fagner.

Eden Hazard can exploit that, which should make the match a significant test for both sides.