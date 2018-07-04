Clint Capela Rumors: Rockets Plan to Match Any Free-Agent Contract Offer Sheet

Bob Levey/Getty Images

The Houston Rockets intend to retain restricted free-agent center Clint Capela.

Sam Amick of USA Today reported Wednesday that the Rockets are "obviously all-in" on Capela and intend to "match any offer sheet that comes his way."

