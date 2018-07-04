Wimbledon 2018 Results: Winners, Scores, Stats from Wednesday's Singles Bracket

OLI SCARFF/Getty Images

Serena Williams and Roger Federer booked their places in the third round of Wimbledon on Wednesday with straight-set wins.

The former beat Viktoriya Tomova, while the latter overcame Lukas Lacko, but second seed Caroline Wozniacki crashed out at the hands of Ekaterina Makarova.

Karolina Pliskova avoided an early exit against two-time Wimbledon semi-finalist Victoria Azarenka.

Selected Wednesday Results

Men's Singles

(13) Milos Raonic bt. John Millman, 7-6 (4) 7-6 (4) 7-6 (4)

(1) Roger Federer bt. Lukas Lacko, 6-4, 6-4, 6-1

(11) Sam Querrey bt. Sergiy Stakhovsky, 7-6 (4), 6-3, 6-3

Women's Singles

(7) Karolina Pliskova bt. Victoria Azarenka, 6-3 6-3

(10) Madison Keys bt. Luksika Kumkhum, 6-4 6-3

(9) Venus Williams bt. Alexandra Dulgheru, 4-6, 6-0, 6-1

Lucie Safarova bt. (32) Agnieszka Radwanska, 7-5, 6-4

(25) Serena Williams bt. Viktoriya Tomova, 6-1, 6-4

Ekaterina Makarova bt. (2) Caroline Wozniacki, 6-4, 1-6, 7-5

Wednesday Recap

Serena Williams' win maintained her 100 per cent record in the second round of Wimbledon.

After holding her first service game, Tomova would not win another until the second set as Williams powered through five games in succession to take the opener.

The Bulgarian offered a little more fight in the second, but only after conceding an early break that she would fail to recover from, and the seven-time Wimbledon winner had it wrapped up in 66 minutes.

Federer's match was similarly straightforward. A single break in each of the first two sets was enough for him as he remained entirely untroubled on his own serve.

Tennis Channel's Jon Wertheim showed just how dominant he was on serve as he also grabbed two breaks to take the third set even more comfortably:

It was a landmark win for Federer:

With Wozniacki's exit, five of the top eight seeds in the women's draw are already out of the competition at SW19 by the third day.

After Makarova edged out a tight first set, the Dane looked to have recovered by producing the perfect response, taking the second set 6-1.

The pair shared a flurry of breaks in the decider, though, with Makarova coming out on top despite Wozniacki saving four match points:

As tennis writer Gaspar Ribeiro Lanca demonstrated, Wozniacki has struggled to produce her best tennis at the All England Club through the years:

Fellow top-10 seeds Pliskova, Venus Williams and Madison Keys all progressed, while top seed Simona Halep and third seed Garbine Muguruza will play on Thursday, but the draw has been blown even further open by Wozniacki's exit.