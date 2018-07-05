Updated Cavs' Free-Agency Big Board Following LeBron James' Decision

0 of 5

Maddie Meyer/Getty Images

It's safe to say the Cleveland Cavaliers' free-agency plans have changed since July 1.

With LeBron James set to sign with the Los Angeles Lakers, the Cavs' free-agent priorities should go from veteran help to anyone who is cheap, has upside and is willing to play on a rebuilding team.

Unfortunately, these kinds of players don't exactly flood the market.

If there's one good thing to come of James' departure, it's Cleveland's fall to a non-luxury tax-paying team. Even though the Cavs are still over the $101.9 million salary cap, moving below the tax increases their mid-level exception amount from $5.3 million to $8.6 million. With so few teams left with significant cap space, nearly $9 million could be enough to snag a player of value.

The Cavs' list should be simple. Look for players approximately 25 years old or younger who could still fit into a multiyear rebuild. Players who haven't gotten a chance at big minutes or those who are proven guys on restricted deals where their teams may not have the financial means to match.

Keeping those prerequisites in mind, here are the top five players the Cavaliers should have on their big board this July.