UFC 227 Early Preview: What Are the Biggest and Best Fights Set for Los Angeles?

Brandon Magnus/Zuffa LLC/Getty Images

Cody Garbrandt vs. TJ Dillashaw was the biggest rivalry of 2017.

The storyline was strong, with a "friends-turned-enemies" angle stemming from their shared time at Team Alpha Male. The build was lengthy but strong, highlighted by a tense season as rival coaches of The Ultimate Fighter. The crescendo, of course, was an excellent fight which saw Dillashaw rally from a first-round knockdown to reclaim the bantamweight title at UFC 217.

Traditionally, that would have closed the book for these two, at least for a little while, as Dillashaw would face another challenger and Garbrandt would lick his wounds in the contendership queue. A scrapped superfight with flyweight champion Demetrious Johnson and a relatively shallow talent pool, however, resulted in an immediate rematch being booked...

And it's hard to complain about that, frankly.

From an X's and O's perspective, this remains an intriguing fight as Garbrandt's slick boxing and exceptional power is an interesting foil to Dillashaw's elusive style. What's more, even though this isn't an especially fresh matchup, the first fight was a close one. Dillashaw took the win in the second, but he was also saved by the bell in the opening round after being knocked down by a series of punches. His win certainly wasn't a fluke, but there is plenty of reason to like Garbrandt's chances in the rematch.

Because of that, it's incredibly difficult to pick a winner. Dillashaw currently stands as an incredibly narrow favorite (via Oddsshark.com) but personally, this writer is currently leaning Garbrandt given his success in the early goings of their first bout.

Either way, expect fireworks at UFC 227.