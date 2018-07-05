Big3 Basketball League: TV Schedule, Live Stream, Rosters for July 6 Broadcast

Big3 Basketball League: TV Schedule, Live Stream, Rosters for July 6 BroadcastJuly 5, 2018
The Golden State Warriors' Oracle Arena will be the site of Week 3's Big3 action.
Looking back at Week 2, Tri-State had the largest margin of victory, topping the winless Ball Hogs 51-34.
Remember, one of the main rules of Big3 basketball is that the first team to reach 50 and be ahead by two wins the contest.
Through the first two games and in his first season, former NBA great Baron Davis leads the way in points with 44.
This week, we have a battle between two winless teams and two undefeated teams.
After this week, we're going to have just one undefeated team, but we have the potential to still have two winless teams, as Trilogy—who also hasn't won—will look to rebound to their championship-winning ways against the Davis-led 3's Company.
Read on for details of how to watch the action, the team rosters and a preview for Week 3.
Big3 Week 3 Schedule
Date: Friday, July 6
Start Time: 7:00 p.m. ET
TV: FS1
Live Stream: Opening game on Facebook Watch, final three on Fox Sports Go and FoxSports.com
Game Schedule
3's Company vs. Trilogy
Ball Hogs vs. Ghost Ballers
Tri-State vs. Power
3 Headed Monsters vs. Killer 3s
Team Rosters
3 Headed Monsters
Head Coach: Gary Payton
Rashard Lewis
Reggie Evans
Mahmoud Abdul-Rauf
Kwame Brown
Salim Stoudamire
Qyntel Woods
3's Company
Head Coach: Michael Cooper
Dermarr Johnson
Baron Davis
Drew Gooden
Andre Emmett
Jason Maxiell
Derrick Byars
Ball Hogs
Head Coach: Rick Barry
Brian Scalabrine
Josh Childress
DeShawn Stevenson
Andre Owens
Corsley Edwards
Jermaine Taylor
Ghost Ballers
Head Coach: George Gervin
Mike Bibby
Ricky Davis
Carlos Boozer
Marcus Banks
Lee Nailon
Mario West
Killer 3s
Head Coach: Charles Oakley
Chauncey Billups
Metta World Peace
Stephen Jackson
Alan Anderson
Ryan Hollins
Mike James
Power
Head Coach: Nancy Lieberman
Corey Maggette
Cuttino Mobley
Glen Davis
Ryan Gomes
Quentin Richardson
Chris Andersen
Tri-State
Head Coach: Julius Erving
Jermaine O'Neal
Amar'e Stoudemire
Nate Robinson
David Hawkins
Bonzi Wells
Robert Hite
Trilogy
Head Coach: Rick Mahorn
Kenyon Martin
Rashad McCants
James White
Dion Glover
Dahntay Jones
Al Thornton
Trilogy in Search of First Win
In the Big3's inaugural season last year, Trilogy went home with the championship going undefeated.
However, this year has been a different story. The defending champs are 0-2 and will take on a 1-1 3's Company team.
Trilogy could be in trouble, though.
According to Craig Ellenport of Big3.com, Trilogy will be without Rashad McCants this week due to injury, and Al Thornton will replace him.
As Ellenport pointed out, this could be a bit of a revenge game for Thornton, who played for 3's Company last season.
Trilogy will have to try to stop the leagues leading scoring in Baron Davis, who is averaging 22 points per game through the first two weeks. He also leads the league in the Big3's illustrious four-pointers with two.
Without McCants, 3's Company just looks like a roster that is set to roll over Trilogy. They will need Al Harrington and Thornton to really step it up and use their height to their advantage in stopping Davis.
Two Winless Teams Clash
Throughout the Big3 league, there are three teams that are winless: Trilogy, Ghost Ballers and Ball Hogs. The latter two teams will be facing off this week.
On paper, Ghost Ballers should be a better team than their 0-2 record. They feature two of the league's top scorers in Carlos Boozer and Ricky Davis.
With that said, and although they are 0-2, they've lost both of their games by just a combined eight points, whereas Ball Hogs have lost by 20 and 17 in respective weeks.
Ball Hogs have some names on their squad such as Brian Scalabrine, Deshawn Stevenson, Josh Childress and even head coach Ricky Barry, but I'll take a starting three of Boozer, Davis and Mike Bibby over those three any day.
While they may have the same record, it's safe to say Ball Hogs are the worse squad here and Ghost Ballers will finally get their first win and hope to build on some momentum and close out ball games.
The battle between Bibby and Stevenson could be a fun one, too.
Ball Hogs are going 0-3.
All statistics courtesy of Big3.com.
