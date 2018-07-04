Manny Machado Trade Rumors: Orioles, Diamondbacks Talks 'Consistent'

Gail Burton/Associated Press

The Baltimore Orioles and Arizona Diamondbacks have reportedly been involved in "consistent" trade talks regarding shortstop Manny Machado, according to MLB Network's Jon Morosi.

Morosi added Ken Rosenthal of Fox Sports noted the D-backs and Cleveland Indians may be the "most motivated" suitors in the Machado discussions.

Machado is set to become a free agent after the season.

The three-time All-Star, who will turn 26 on Friday, is one of the best players in Major League Baseball.

Despite the pressures of a contract year, Machado is on pace for his best season.

He is hitting .311 with a .378 on-base percentage, 21 home runs and 59 RBI through 83 games.

Although the Orioles would likely love to re-sign Machado, there has seemingly been no movement on a contract extension, and it is widely expected he'll test the free-agent market.

That could hurt Baltimore's potential return since Machado may be nothing more than a rental, but getting some value out of him rather than losing him for nothing will be paramount in the Orioles' rebuilding efforts.

At 24-60, the O's are MLB's worst team, which suggests they need to stockpile as much young talent as possible.

On the flip side, the Diamondbacks lead the NL West at 48-38, but the Los Angeles Dodgers are closing quickly and are 1.5 games back.

Arizona has plenty of openings for Machado in its lineup.

Shortstop Nick Ahmed is hitting .223 with 10 homers and 33 RBI, while third baseman Jake Lamb is hitting .250 with six home runs and 26 RBI.

Machado could play either spot and provide a huge boost to Arizona's offense.

The Diamondbacks are 15th in Major League Baseball in runs scored and 18th in home runs.

Part of the reason for their offensive struggles is the fact that key contributors A.J. Pollock (thumb) and Steven Souza Jr. (pectoral) have been injured. Pollock just returned, however, and Souza is on the verge of coming back.

Adding Machado to the mix with them and five-time All-Star first baseman Paul Goldschmidt would suddenly give Arizona one of the league's most potent lineups.

Considering how weak the National League is in comparison to the American League, it can be argued that the Diamondbacks would become World Series favorites in the NL if they landed Machado.