Nathan's Hot Dog Eating Contest 2018: Joey Chestnut Breaks Record in Victory

Evan Agostini/Associated Press

Joey "Jaws" Chestnut devoured a record-breaking 74 hot dogs and buns in 10 minutes Wednesday at Coney Island in Brooklyn, New York, to win the Nathan's Hot Dog Eating Contest for the 11th time in the past 12 years and the third year in a row.

Chestnut continued the Independence Day tradition by beating second-place finisher Carmen Cincotti by 11 hot dogs to retain the mustard-yellow belt.

By eating 74 hot dogs, Chestnut broke his own Nathan's Hot Dog Eating Contest record of 72 as well as the overall record of 73.5 that he set in a 2016 qualifier.

Sports Illustrated tweeted some photos of Chestnut during his scintillating performance:

Following Chestnut and Cincotti was Darron Breeden with 43. According to Thomas Barrabi of Fox Business, Chestnut will take home $10,000 by virtue of his win, while the next four finishers won $5,000 (second), $2,500 (third), $1,500 (fourth) and $1,000 (fifth), respectively.

ESPN's Darren Rovell tweeted the nutritional facts attached to the 74 hot dogs and buns consumed by Chestnut:

Since shockingly losing to Matt "Megatoad" Stonie in 2015, the 34-year-old Chestnut has raised his level of eating significantly.

That included setting the Nathan's Hot Dog Eating Contest record in 2016 with 70 and then breaking it last year with 72.

Chestnut has been so locked in over the past few years that he entered Wednesday's event as a 9-50 (-550) favorite, while the field was 13-4 (+325), per OddsShark.

NESN's Rachel Holt paid Chestnut the ultimate compliment after yet another victory:

Shaun Morash of CBS Sports Radio took issue with Chestnut's monopoly on winning, however, by jokingly comparing him to the Golden State Warriors in the NBA:

Another eater is beginning to approach the level of Chestnut's Fourth of July dominance as well in the form of Miki Sudo.

Prior to the men's competition on Wednesday, Sudo ate 37 hot dogs and buns to win women's event for the fifth year in a row.

Michelle Lesco finished a distant second with 28, while Juliet Lee was third with 25.

Michael Scotto of NY1 tweeted a photo of Sudo celebrating with several championships belts and a trophy in tow:

Although there was little doubt that Chestnut and Sudo would continue their incredible run at Coney Island, they still managed to attract a huge live crowd.

In much the same way that fans are intrigued by dynasties in sports such as the budding one the Warriors are building in the NBA, people are seemingly captivated by what Chestnut has been able to accomplish over such a long stretch.

Chestnut has little left to prove when it comes to the Nathan's Hot Dog Eating Contest, but he showed once again on Wednesday that he's still a cut above the rest when it comes to scarfing down franks.