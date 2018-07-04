MLB All Star Voting 2018: Standings, Predictions for Midsummer Classic Roster

Steve Nesius/Associated Press

As voting for the 2018 MLB All-Star Game concludes, most of the game's highest-profile players are near the top of the standings.

Bryce Harper is line to start at home at Nationals Park, while he is expected to be joined by Mike Trout, Aaron Judge, Manny Machado and others in the starting lineups July 17.

However, none of the players mentioned above lead the individual voting tally in the American League and National League.

In addition to some unexpected faces leading the fan vote, the amount of teams represented in first-place slots is higher than it usually is.

Below is a look at the latest voting update, as well as a few predictions for how the final days of the fan vote will shape up.

Voting Update

Predictions

Altuve, Betts Finish With Most Votes

If you asked any casual baseball fan who the most popular player in the game is, they'd easily mention Harper or Trout, but neither outfielder is at the top of the fan vote.

Houston's Jose Altuve and Boston's Mookie Betts are in line to finish as the top two players in voting, as they are the only players with more than three million votes in the latest update.

Winslow Townson/Associated Press

The 28-year-old Altuve isn't blowing anyone away with his power, as he has seven home runs and 41 RBI, but he is third behind Betts and Seattle's Jean Segura in batting average with a .334 mark.

Altuve leads the majors in hits, as the Astros second baseman is one of 10 players in the MLB with over 100 hits.

In addition to leading the league in batting average with a .336 clip, Betts is first in slugging percentage and OPS, as well as second in on-base percentage.

It also helps Altuve and Betts that their respective teams are the two best in baseball, as the Red Sox lead the majors at 58-29, while American League West leader Houston is 56-31.

Given their impressive collection of stats, and the success of their respective ballclubs, Altuve and Betts should finish first and second in the overall fan vote.

Only 3 Teams Earn Multiple Starters

In past years, the fan vote has been dominated by some of the most popular teams like the Red Sox, Astros, Chicago Cubs and New York Yankees.

In 2016, five Cubs and four Red Sox players were selected for the starting lineups, while the rosters were a little more balanced a year ago, as the Nationals and Astros led the league with three All-Star Game starters each.

Even if certain players surge into the top spots of the fan vote, the starting lineups on both sides will be more diverse than usual.

The Atlanta Braves appear to be the only franchise in line to have three starters, as first baseman Freddie Freeman, second baseman Ozzie Albies and outfielder Nick Markakis lead their respective positions.

Jeff Roberson/Associated Press

As of the latest voting update, the Red Sox and San Francisco Giants would be the only other teams with multiple starters.

The Astros and Yankees have an opportunity to put two starters in the All-Star Game, but that requires work to be done by each fanbase.

If the current voting results hold, 11 teams will be represented in the starting lineups, which would be one less than a year ago.

While it's possible for more teams to have multiple players start, the Braves, Giants and Red Sox are the only locks to earn that achievement.

