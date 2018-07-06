World Cup TV Schedule 2018: Kick-Off Times and Network Live Streams for Friday

FABRICE COFFRINI/Getty Images

The stage is set for the quarter-finals at the 2018 FIFA World Cup, and there are at least two surprise teams in the last eight.

Some people didn't expect hosts Russia to win a match, let alone make the quarter-finals, but they go up against Croatia on Saturday after ousting Spain in the round of 16.

Meanwhile, Sweden topped a group including Germany and Mexico and then beat Switzerland to set up a last-eight clash with England, themselves a slightly surprising inclusion in the quarters given they have not made it this far at a World Cup since 2006.

On the other side of the draw are two mouthwatering matchups between more traditional football powerhouses.

Two-time World Cup winners Uruguay and France face off in Nizhny Novgorod on Friday, and favourites Brazil take on perennial dark horses Belgium in Kazan thereafter.

Friday, July 6

3 p.m. BST, 10 a.m. ET: Uruguay vs. France on ITV (UK) and FS1 (U.S.)

7 p.m. BST, 2 p.m. ET: Brazil vs. Belgium on BBC One (UK) and FS1 (U.S.)

Saturday, July 7

3 p.m. BST, 10 a.m. ET: Sweden vs. England on BBC One (UK) and Fox (U.S.)

7 p.m. BST, 2 p.m. ET: Russia vs. Croatia on ITV (UK) and Fox (U.S.)



Brazil went into the tournament as slight favourites to triumph, and their claim has only been strengthened as Spain, Germany and Argentina have fallen by the wayside.

Belgium are the best team the Selecao will have faced in Russia, and the likes of Romelu Lukaku, Dries Mertens, Eden Hazard and Kevin De Bruyne will pose a significant threats to Brazil's stout defence.

However, in this tournament, Roberto Martinez's Red Devils conceded twice against both Tunisia and Japan.

That will surely give Brazil confidence that, with their firepower, they can cause Belgium all kinds of trouble.

France will likely be concerned with the opposite. Les Bleus put four past Argentina in the last 16, but Uruguay boast arguably the best defence in the tournament. France star Kylian Mbappe will have nothing like the freedom he was afforded against La Albiceleste.

Oscar Tabarez is an experienced and talented manager with a high-quality squad, and Uruguay will not fear France despite their abundance of star players such as Mbappe, Antoine Griezmann, Paul Pogba, Ousmane Dembele and Nabil Fekir.

If Uruguay are to match the side of 2010 and make it to the semi-finals, though, it looks like they will have to do it without key forward Edinson Cavani, per beIN Sports (via Get French Football News):

England will undoubtedly be buoyed going into their quarter-final matchup with Sweden, having won a World Cup penalty shootout for the first time to get past Colombia in the previous round.

On paper, they also have a superior squad to Sweden and should claim the victory that propels them to the last four for the first time since 1990.

Manager Gareth Southgate immediately warned against complacency in the wake of the victory over Colombia, per the Guardian's Sid Lowe:

Sweden have a fine record against the Three Lions and are, at least partially, responsible for the Netherlands', Italy's, Germany's, Mexico's and Switzerland's failures to make it to Russia or early eliminations from the World Cup.

Meanwhile, although Croatia did not look their best in their last-16 clash against Denmark, they have arguably played some of the finest football of the tournament.

They have quality throughout the squad, particularly in midfield, where Luka Modric and Ivan Rakitic dictate the play.

Croatia will have learned from Spain's unimaginative round-of-16 display against Russia. The hosts are a tough side to break down, but they are limited, and Croatia will likely look to go at them full throttle from the start in Sochi, impose themselves and get the crucial first goal.