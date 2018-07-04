PSG Reportedly Make N'Golo Kante Signing Their Summer Transfer Priority

FRANCK FIFE/Getty Images

Paris Saint-Germain have reportedly made Chelsea midfielder N'Golo Kante their priority transfer this summer.

According to L'Equipe (h/t Goal), the French champions are keen to improve their options in central midfield and have identified the Blues star as the ideal candidate.

However, it's said the valuation Chelsea have of their midfield man may scupper a deal. PSG are also noted to be interested in Juventus left-back Alex Sandro and Bayern Munich utility man David Alaba, with the left side of their defence reportedly another area they're keen to improve.

French football journalist Jeremy Smith provided further details:

PSG may have a hole to fill in midfield too, as is was reported by Paris United (h/t Get Football News France) that Adrien Rabiot is considering his options this summer and has a number of high-profile suitors across European football.

If he was to depart the Ligue 1 side would be a little light in the middle of the park, with Marco Verratti currently the key man in this area of the field.

Kante would be a fantastic signing with that in mind, as he has proved himself as one of the standout defensive midfielders in the world. As these figures illustrate, Kante provides an excellent shield in front of the defence:

Having arrived in English football in 2015, Kante made an immediate impact and was a crucial part of the Leicester City team that stormed to a shock Premier League title.

The following summer he moved to Chelsea and was once again vital as the Blues lifted the same prize. While last season was a disappointing one for the team, Kante excelled again and was named the supporters' Player of the Year.

Kante is also starring for France in Russia at the 2018 FIFA World Cup. The figures below sum up the kind of impact he's been having for his country:

Given he's played in France previously and PSG are the dominant force in French football, the prospect of moving to Paris may appeal to Kante. Additionally, Chelsea will not have UEFA Champions League football at Stamford Bridge next season, which is a stage someone like Kante should be performing on.

However, after finishing in fifth in the Premier League last term, this campaign is a huge one for the Blues, as they seek to reassert themselves as genuine title challengers again. Selling a player as influential as the Frenchman would be a huge step back in that regard.