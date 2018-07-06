World Cup 2018: Friday Live-Stream Schedule Details and Picks

FRANCK FIFE/Getty Images

The thrills are set to keep on coming at the 2018 FIFA World Cup, as the quarter-finals begin on Friday.

Both matches should be ones to savour, too. In the first game of the day, France take on Uruguay after impressive wins in the first knockout stage. The second match sees two of the tournament's most potent attacks go head-to-head, with Brazil up against Belgium.

With the goals flowing in Russia, supporters will be hoping the last eight continue to take an enterprising approach to their football.

To ensure none of the action is missed, here are the broadcast details for both encounters and a preview of what's set to be pulsating day of football.

Friday Schedule

3 p.m. France vs. Uruguay

7 p.m. Brazil vs. Belgium

Matches can be streamed via Fox Sports Go (U.S.) and BBC iPlayer (UK)

Preview

ODD ANDERSEN/Getty Images

The portion of the bracket that includes these four sides has long been noted as the most eye-catching in the tournament, and the result is two quarter-final showdowns between heavyweights of the world game.

There are clashes of style, too, most notably in the opening game of the day, when France face Uruguay. The former showed fluidity and incision in attack when they beat Argentina 4-3 on Saturday, whereas the latter's game plan is centred around defensive solidity.

The big battle many are looking forward to is whether Uruguay's rock-solid back line can cope with French tyro Kylian Mbappe, who produced one of the individual performances of the competition against Argentina.

As noted below, his speed caused serious problems for La Albiceleste:

Still, there's more to Uruguay than sitting back, as they have a devilish strike partnership in Luis Suarez and Edinson Cavani.

Against Portugal on Saturday, the movement, aggression and application they showcased was outstanding, with Cavani eventually scoring two fine goals after good work from Suarez.

They will be confident of wreaking more havoc against a France defence that has been a little ropey at times.

Journalist Patrick Boyland praised their display:

Later in the day, there will be plenty of excitement about Belgium's showdown with Brazil, especially after the former's stunning 3-2 win against Japan in the round of 16.

The Red Devils appeared to be done at 2-0 down, before the introduction of Marouane Fellaini and Nacer Chadli by manager Roberto Martinez inspired an incredible late fightback. The confidence they will take from a victory in that manner may well be key for Belgium.

The changes made by the manager had a telling impact, per Match of the Day:

Still, it will be a completely different assignment against Brazil, especially as the Selecao seem to be making steady steps forward every time they play.

The 2-0 win over Mexico was an accomplished one, as Brazil weathered an early El Tri storm and exerted a vice-like grip on the game.

The fact Neymar, despite his histrionics, is also improving game-by-game will be an issue for Belgium, as the Paris Saint-Germain star has the tools to unpick their unsteady defensive shape.

Predictions: France 1-2 Uruguay, Brazil 3-1 Belgium