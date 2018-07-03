Sacramento Summer League 2018: Tuesday Scores, Stats, Highlights and Reaction

Rich Pedroncelli/Associated Press

The inaugural California Classic headed into its second day Tuesday during the NBA's Sacramento Summer League.

Moe Wagner and the Los Angeles Lakers were looking to rebound from a defeat Monday to the Sacramento Kings when they faced off with the Miami Heat. For the Kings, the duo of Harry Giles III and Marvin Bagley III hoped to energize the Golden 1 Center crowd once again against the Golden State Warriors.

Here's a recap for the night's action.

Moe Wagner Struggles to Make Impression as Lakers Lose Handily

Wagner poured in 23 points as the Lakers lost their summer league opener to the Kings. Los Angeles could've used that offense Tuesday as it fell 89-74 to the Heat.

The former Michigan Wolverines star didn't make his presence felt, scoring eight points and grabbing four rebounds. Lina Washington of ABC 10 in Sacramento thought the first-round draft pick was at least bringing a lot of effort to the table:

Fellow rookie Svi Mykhailiuk chipped in with 12 points for the Lakers.

The game belonged to Heat players Derrick Jones Jr. and Duncan Robinson, who combined for 40 points.

Robinson had the hot hand, shooting 5-of-6 from beyond the arc. The Miami Herald's Barry Jackson thought the undrafted free agent might be playing his way onto the Heat's roster:

The same could be said of Jones, who opened the summer league with a double-double (24 points, 11 rebounds) on Monday. His 21 points came on 8-of-14 shooting as he found a lot of success inside.

Jones made 14 appearances for the Heat this past season and officially re-signed with the team Sunday. The California Classic is the perfect showcase for the 21-year-old to prove himself worthy of a meaningful role, and Fox Sports Sun's Will Manso thought that's exactly what he's doing:

Bam Adebayo is another Heat player looking to have a big summer league, and he flirted with a double-double (nine points, 10 rebounds) against Los Angeles.