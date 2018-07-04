NBA Trade Rumors: Latest Buzz on Kevin Love, Kent Bazemore and More

Marcio Jose Sanchez/Associated Press

To say the NBA offseason has been lively would be an understatement. We've seen a plethora of NBA 2K-like transactions with LeBron James heading west to the Los Angeles Lakers and the Golden State Warriors signing DeMarcus Cousins to a one-year pact.

So now, we'll have James and Lonzo Ball going up against the fearsome fivesome that is Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson, Kevin Durant, Draymond Green and now Cousins.

We can just book the Warriors winning another NBA title this upcoming season, right?

Well, even with that, there are plenty of other teams looking to improve their squads this offseason.

And that's what we'll address here. The trade rumors are buzzing, so let's take a look at them.

Why don't we start with a lesser-known player from the Chicago Bulls?

Bulls Open to Sign-and-Trade Offers for Nwaba

According to Michael Scotto of The Athletic, the Bulls are willing to entertain offers in a sign-and-trade format for guard David Nwaba.

Scotto highlighted that the team is looking to move Nwaba because he's a restricted free agent, and the two sides are at a stalemate in negotiations.

This past season was Nwaba's second in the NBA and his first with the Bulls where he started in 21 games and averaged 7.9 and 4.7 rebounds per game, respectively.

The Bulls had a forgettable season this past year, winning just 27 games, but Nwaba showed some promise and flashes of being a solid offensive player and providing defense on the wing.

However, the Bulls might be preparing for a stellar 2019 NBA free-agency class, and Nwaba might not exactly fit the budget they've set for themselves for what will more than likely be another brutal season with a high draft pick.

Scotto also pointed out that multiple teams are interested, so this is a deal that has the potential to actually be completed should Nwaba not drop his asking price.

Kent Bazemore and Courtney Lee On the Block

To the surprise of no one, two more NBA veterans who play for poor teams are on the block.

This time, it's Kent Bazemore of the Atlanta Hawks and Courtney Lee of the New York Knicks, according to David Aldridge of NBA.com.

While Bazemore may still have some value to team after averaging nearly 13 points per game last season, his contract is too expensive for a team to trade for him without some kind of financial agreement or even a buyout—he's making north of $18 million this upcoming season.

If the Hawks want to deal him, a buyout could be the way to go. A team that kind of makes sense for Bazemore could be the Oklahoma City Thunder where he may even have a starting role. Dealing Bazemore and washing their hands of the overpriced contract in exchange for some capital to rebuild is the best move.

Lee could also provide some depth for a team. Shooting over 40 percent from three-point land this past season, Lee may provide some quick scoring off the bench and a guy who tries hard on defense.

The Knicks recently signed Mario Hezonja, which also may have something to do with Lee's availability. While they may not be as bad as the Hawks, the Knicks are still a team stuck in a seemingly never-ending purgatory. Maybe they get a low-level pick in return for Lee to help with that.

Cavaliers Open to Trading Love?

With James, Cleveland's most beloved son, heading to the Lakers, the Cleveland Cavaliers might as well blow up the whole operation, right?

Earlier this week, Joe Vardon of Cleveland.com reported that the Cavaliers would not put Kevin Love on the trade block.

However, Jason Lloyd of The Athletic wrote that the Cavaliers may be moving off that initial thought laid out by Vardon. Lloyd said that the Cavaliers could be open to trading the veteran forward.

The NBA is a two-to-three team dogfight every year, and now, especially on paper, this appears to be the Warriors' league and everyone else is just playing for fun.

In that situation, the Cavaliers should trade away any assets they can and rebuild.

Keeping Love around for this upcoming season just to see him most likely leave after makes no sense.

If Lloyd's report is correct, the Cavaliers should absolutely deal Love away to whichever team will take him. He's still a good player to have, averaging nearly a double-double this past season in 59 games.

All statistics and contract information courtesy of Basketball-Reference.