2018 NBA Free-Agency Big Board: Top 25 Free Agents Remaining

After a downpour of activity through the first two days of 2018 NBA free agency, only scattered showers fell on Day 3.

Tyreke Evans turned his bounce-back season into a one-year, $12 million agreement with the Indiana Pacers, per ESPN.com's Adrian Wojnarowski. Avery Bradley and Dante Exum agreed to return to their respective 2017-18 employers, while the Washington Wizards will add some needed frontcourt athleticism in the forms of Dwight Howard, per The Athletic's Jared Weiss, and Jeff Green, per TNT's David Aldridge.

The market is starting to resemble the final hour of a garage sale, which means two things: Most of the big-ticket items are gone—save for the batch of up-and-comers bound by restricted free agency—but the leftovers could hold significant bargain potential.

It may no longer be possible for a team to transform its future, but there are opportunities to fill out starting fives or—in most cases—bulk up benches. The top 25 remaining players are assembled here, and the list will be updated as players continue to reach new agreements.

