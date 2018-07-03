Trae Young, Hawks Lose to Spurs in Utah Summer League; Lonnie Walker IV Sits

Melissa Majchrzak/Getty Images

The San Antonio Spurs had no problem disposing of the Atlanta Hawks in the Utah Summer League on Tuesday with a 103-81 win.

With Lonnie Walker IV getting the night off, Trae Young was once again unable to grab the spotlight.

Young's professional career got off to a rough start against the Memphis Grizzlies on Monday when he shot 4-of-20 from the field. The former Oklahoma star didn't fare much better in his second game with 12 points on 5-of-16 shooting.

Derrick White, who was the Spurs' first-round draft pick in 2017, stole the show in the win. He led all players with 21 points and nine assists.



Trae Young's Rough Introduction to the NBA Continues

One advantage of the summer league is it allows young players to iron out aspects of their game that need work.

The problem for Young, both now and moving forward, was best summed up by an anonymous NBA scout back in March.

"I'm a little concerned he's developed bad habits," the scout told Sports Illustrated's Jake Fischer. "He's not going to be able to shoot 30 times a game in the NBA because his veterans will kick his ass. He hasn't been efficient. His shot selection has gotten so bad, and he's turnover-prone."



When Young was at his best with Oklahoma in December and January, he was drawing comparisons to Stephen Curry.

It sounds good when those off-balance shots from just inside half court are falling, but there's a reason Curry is one of the most unique players in NBA history.

Young was able to rebound after a slow start, shooting 1-of-8 in the first half. It's perhaps not a coincidence that success came in a game when he only took five shots from behind the arc.

If Young is able to consistently attack the basket like he did in the fourth quarter, the Hawks will have a player they can build their offense around.

That's what the Hawks envisioned when they acquired him on draft night in a trade with the Dallas Mavericks. His ability to show some of the skills that made him a college sensation is a positive sign if he can avoid falling into those bad habits.

G Leaguer Derrick White Steals Show from Young

White wasted no time setting the tone against the Hawks with 15 points in the first quarter.

White has had a unique career trajectory dating back to his time in college. He started out playing at Division II Colorado–Colorado Springs before transferring to the University of Colorado for his senior season in 2016-17.



He turned himself into a first-round pick and was named to the All-Pac 12 first team after averaging 18.1 points, 4.1 rebounds and 4.4 assists per game for the Buffaloes.

A fractured wrist suffered in November during a G League game knocked White out of action, but the Spurs recalled him in March and he made three appearances during their playoff series against the Golden State Warriors.

Spurs assistant Will Hardy, who is coaching the summer league team, told Jabari Young of the San Antonio Express-News what his expectations are for White:

"He knows what Lonnie and Chimezie [Metu] are feeling. A little lost with some of the new terminologies and not quite understating what's going on. Dejounte (Murray) helped Derrick through that transition. And so, I just wanted to make sure to urge Derrick that part of his responsibility is not just to himself this summer but to help those transition into our program."

With Tony Parker being a free agent, White could become a key player in San Antonio's rotation at point guard behind Dejounte Murray if he continues to play like this all summer.