Utah Summer League 2018: Tuesday Scores, Stats, Highlights and Reaction

Rick Bowmer/Associated Press

Utah Summer League action resumed Tuesday at Vivint Smart Home Arena in Salt Lake City with a pair of games featuring two of the lottery's most compelling prospects.

Trae Young headlined the early proceedings for the Atlanta Hawks in their game against the San Antonio Spurs—who gave first-round pick Lonnie Walker IV the night off to rest—while Jaren Jackson Jr. aimed for another big outing in the second half of the doubleheader when the Memphis Grizzlies clashed with the Utah Jazz.

Here's a rundown of the evening's big storylines.

Tuesday's Schedule and Results

San Antonio Spurs def. Atlanta Hawks, 103-81



Memphis Grizzlies vs. Utah Jazz, 9 p.m. ET (NBA TV)

Rebuilding Hawks Shouldn't Panic Despite Lackluster Summer League Start

In the midst of a rebuild, the Atlanta Hawks are looking for as many promising signs as possible.

However, their first two games in Utah haven't provided much inspiration.

The Grizzlies handled the Hawks 103-88 on Monday—and Tuesday's result wasn't any better as the Spurs ran away with a 103-81 win behind 21 points from Derrick White.

Young, meanwhile, finished with 12 points on 5-of-16 shooting, including 1-of-5 from three, three assists and three turnovers.

Through two games, he's compiled 28 points on 9-of-36 shooting from the floor, 2-of-16 shooting from three, six dimes and five turnovers as he's struggled to find space to operate off the dribble against longer, stronger defenders.

The story wasn't much better for fellow first-round pick Omari Spellman.

The former Villanova big man, while solid Monday, managed 10 points (4-of-14 shooting), seven rebounds, a pair of steals and two turnovers.

However, he did offer a glimpse of his two-way prowess with a clean steal and layup in the third quarter:

Overreacting to those lines, of course, would be foolish. Instead, patience and perspective should rule the day.

NBA careers aren't made or broken in summer league, and Young and Spellman both proved they had the tools at the collegiate level to be game-changing pieces in due time.

Those two will try to settle in to more of a groove Thursday when the Hawks close out their Utah Summer League schedule against the Jazz before Young sets his sights on lighting up Las Vegas this weekend.